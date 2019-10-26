New Mortal Kombat Movie Set Photo Revealed

Another behind-the-scenes photo from the production of the Mortal Kombat movie has been revealed to show one of the film’s set pieces. You won’t find a look at any of the Mortal Kombat actors dressed up in their gear yet, so we still don’t know what the on-screen portrayals of the classic characters will look like, but the latest image has given way to speculation about what part of the film it might pertain to.

The image can be seen below courtesy of Todd Garner from Broken Road Productions. Garner’s been sharing photos like this one periodically to show that the movie adaptation of the series is indeed underway, and this latest one shows the team working in front of an interesting looking landmark. A massive hole in a stone wall that forms an archway is the focus in the area where filming is currently being done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Have a great weekend MK fans! pic.twitter.com/uDHmE0dW0K — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) October 26, 2019

Just as Mortal Kombat fans did when Garner revealed yet another photo around a week ago, people have been trying to pinpoint where exactly in the Mortal Kombat universe this image might be visualizing. Only a few suggestions were given, but one interesting possibility is that this area might be showing something to do with Goro’s Lair, another map longtime players will be familiar with.

The implications for this idea are even greater than the possibility of seeing a memorable map though since Goro is not one of the fighter’s that’s been confirmed for the movie yet. Considering producer James Wan’s history with horror films though, the movie would probably have an impressive portrayal of Goro if the fighter is indeed in the film.

Gotta be either Goro’s Lair, The Armory or the Netherrealm I bet. — Mercenary JAX (@MercenaryJAX) October 26, 2019

Many other characters have been cast in the past though such as Sonya and Kano. Those two followed several others as fan-favorite fighters like Shang Tsung and Scorpion found actors to take on those roles. We don’t yet know the full extent of the fighters, but Mortal Kombat writer Greg Russo teased in the past that we’d see a lot of characters in the movie.

The characters we’ll see in the film remain up in the air other than the ones that’ve been confirmed so far, but we can at least be certain we’ll keep seeing photos like this from Garner. Several images just like this one have been shared from Garner’s Twitter account, so expect to see more as filming continues.

The new Mortal Kombat movie is planned to head to theaters on March 5, 2021.