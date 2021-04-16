New Mortal Kombat Movie TV Spots Revealed

✖

A new series of Mortal Kombat TV spots was released this week to show off more of the film’s iconic characters, their relationships with each other, and best of all, some action. Characters like Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, and newcomer Cole Young made appearances throughout the ads with some of the footage pulled from the main trailer and other parts showing us what appears to be different perspectives on certain scenes.

You can check out the TV spots for the Mortal Kombat reboot below courtesy of the FilmsActu YouTube channel. If you’ve got a favorite character from the Mortal Kombat movie that’s been shown so far – and there are plenty of them that have been shown or confirmed to make appearances – there’s a good chance you’ll see them in the trailers.

Unsurprisingly, a big focus is put on Scorpion and Sub-Zero within the TV spots. Those two characters are core pillars of the Mortal Kombat franchise overall and will apparently have big roles to play in the Mortal Kombat movie as well considering how the film opens with a fight between the two.

We also see more than a bit of Cole Young in the TV spots, the new character in the Mortal Kombat universe who’s played by actor Lewis Tan. While we don’t yet know how this character will be connected to the rest of the Mortal Kombat roster other than what’s been shown in previews already, we know that Cole Young will help serve as an entry point for people who might be new to the stories of Mortal Kombat themselves. Tan also teased on social media that we’d see Cole Young use some weapons in the movie and not just his fists, and we got a preview of some of those scenes as well.

Another hard-to-miss character who appears in pretty much every version of the TV spot is Goro, the massive fighter with extra arms to aid him in combat. We’ve only seen one or two shots of Goro so far, but the character’s history in the Mortal Kombat universe suggests that he’ll make quite the impact in the movie.

These TV spots are also some of the first that we’ve seen where the narration explicitly calls out the movie’s R rating. That rating was confirmed this week with the expected warnings of blood and violence accompanying it, so any who were worried about it not getting that rating can rest assured now.

Mortal Kombat releases in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th.