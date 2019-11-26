Mortal Kombat Reboot Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The upcoming Mortal Komabt reboot from New Line Cinema is still currently filming in southern Australia, and as of right now, not much has been disclosed of the movie. There’s been no trailer, images, or even costume reveals. That said, what we have gotten is behind-the-scenes looks at the movie, mostly courtesy of actors on the reboot such as Lewis Tan and Sisi Stringer, but also courtesy of Todd Garner of Broken Road Productions, who is apparently helping on the project.

So far, most of these behind-the-scene photos have shown off filming locations and the set. However, the new image Garner has shared is the deepest look behind-the-scenes yet, and while it’s not as exciting or revealing as previous behind-the-scenes looks, there’s no denying it’s our most behind-the-curtain look at the movie yet.

Behind the scenes… looks can be deceiving… pic.twitter.com/kR2ZRojdUE — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) November 26, 2019

On the topic of the Mortal Kombat movie, recently the aforementioned Lewis Tan teased that fans are in for a treat with the movie’s finale, which he suggests is not just next-level, but unlike anything he’s ever worked on, which speaks volumes considering some of the project’s he’s been involved with over the years.

“Just learned the choreography for the finale… it is a beast on a whole different level, and I’ve been doing this a very long time,” said Tan on Twitter. “Mind. Blown.”

Just learned the choreography for the finale… it is a beast on a whole diff level, and I’ve been doing this a very long time. Mind. Blown. #MortalKombat — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) November 22, 2019

Mortal Kombat is set to premier on March 5, 2021. At the moment of publishing, the film is currently still filming in Australia, and it’s unclear when this filming will end.

Mortal Kombat is set to premier on March 5, 2021. At the moment of publishing, the film is currently still filming in Australia, and it's unclear when this filming will end.