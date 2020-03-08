Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Reveals What His Take on Mortal Kombat Would Be

The world of Spawn and the world of Mortal Kombat are set to collide this month. As a result, Todd McFarlane, the creator of the former, is talking about the latter a lot more than he normally would. Just today, the legendary creator teased what to expect from Spawn when he becomes a Mortal Kombat 11 DLC character in a few weeks. Meanwhile, he also revealed what he would do if he was given creative control of the long-running franchise his character is about join.

“You know there are already so many characters in Mortal Kombat that they have made themselves, that I think I would rather reverse the role of some of these guys,” said McFarlane while speaking to Shoryuken. “I would be interested in taking the original ten who have been around for the longest and make them a bit different, not better, just different than what people are used to.”

Unfortunately, McFarlane doesn’t go into any greater detail on the topic. In other words, it’s unclear just how he would reverse some of the character roles and make things different. As you will know, the world of Mortal Kombat is all characters. That’s really the only appeal of the lore. So it would be interesting to see another creative heavyweight give his take on the characters. It’s never going to happen, but hey, somewhere in an alternate universe.

Speaking of McFarlane, Spawn is poised to hit Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17. Meanwhile, our first-look at the character’s gameplay will be revealed tomorrow during Kombat Fest. Until then, you can hold yourself over with a new teaser trailer for the Hellspawn.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.