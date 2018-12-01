Rumor: ‘Mortal Kombat XI’ To Be Revealed At The Game Awards, First Details Leak

Last month, a voice actor for the Mortal Kombat series, Lalo Garza — who has voiced Kung Lao and Reptile — essentially confirmed that Mortal Kombat XI is in development, something that various rumors, reports, and leaks have suggested for awhile now. In fact, back in September motion capture actors for the game confirmed that they were doing work for a new Mortal Kombat project.

That said, it’s not news that Mortal Kombat XI exists — it was to be expected, really — but there’s been no word of when NetherRealm Studios will unveil the game to the world. Until now.

A new leak on 4chan, courtesy of a QA tester on the game, has revealed that the newest entry in the popular fighting game series will be revealed next month on December 6 during The Game Awards 2018.

In addition to providing a reveal date, the QA tester also reveals a slab of details about the project, such as a brand-new adventure mode, cut characters, and how long it has been in development.

Here are said details:

It will be revealed at The Game Awards 2018.

It will have 4 years of dev cycle (1 year concept 3 year full development) longest to date.

Concepting actually even started while making MK X. They were always thought as back to back games in terms of story

It has proper adventure mode , new version of Shaolin Monks type of gameplay. You can play and customize your character in this mode, lots of items for customize weapons, etc. Also boxes (daily, buyable etc..)

Adventure mode is 2 player co-op , online or single. Drop in drop out.

Story mode and adventure are different, but both are included. Story mode is normal NRS game style.

Story evolves about 3 main character

Punishing raiden ; hes now punishing anyone trying to even dare to attack earthrealm.

Emperor Liu Kang and empress Kitana are preparing an army and trying to find something of stone left from ages of those deity gods in MK universe (cant remember names elder god or something).

Shang Tsung and Reiko made a deal with Kotal Kahn to protect and rule outworld security, Reiko has it’s own agenda though and gets killed in the middle of it.

Uses UE4 instead of UE3 like all other games of NRS.

Animation cancel is actually not a cancel, but something of pseudo of it. Much as you can expect from a western company. Looks infinitely better than MKX in terms of animations. Something similar to UMK.

Fujin is a playable character.

Johnny cage, Goro, Sonya, Kano, Baraka, Mileena, Ferratorr are 100% not playable

As always, all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. None of the above information has been confirmed, and the “QA tester” didn’t provide any evidence that they’re who they say they are. In other words, don’t take any of this to the bank. Luckily, we won’t have to wait very long to find out if this is legit or not because The Game Awards 2018 are poised for next Thursday.

