There’s a Multiplayer Game Just for Dogs, Daily Dose of Cuteness

Just some good boys doing their best! In our ‘feel good’ story of the day, we’re taking any excuse we can to talk about adorable canine companions because … well, why not? We’re always down for a good puppers story so strap in because we’re talking about a multiplayer game made just for dogs! Brace for cuteness!

In the video above from ‘DogScientist’, the sole purpose of the game, and the YouTube channel itself, is to prove “that dogs can be scientists.” We didn’t know that this was even a debate or something needing to be proven, but we’re here for it anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the video’s description, this game is a “multiplayer game was created to facilitate play between a young pup and her older mentor.” Looking at the puppy running around all excited is just making my heart melt right now, so I’m so sorry if I get off track a bit because really – dogs are just too pure and we really, really don’t deserve them.

The video itself features two golden retrievers, Albert and his adorable puppers assistant named Delta. The game in question was created to funnel all of that youthful energy into a singular purpose featuring a metal drum that spins that spits out treats when the appropriate levers are triggered. As the puppies uncover what needs to be done to trigger those treats, we’re all left to drown in a puddle of cuteness because oh my god … Delta, you’re precious.

You can even see the moment Delta has an epiphany on how to get those delectable treats even faster by teaming up with Albert and honestly now we just need a Pro Puppy League and I will gladly throw my support into that pool. Puppy sponsorships, puppy swag, puppy conventions – this is going to be big, you guys.

The channel for ‘DogScientist’ is filled with adorable videos such as this. Need that puppers fix? Check out their collection of canine feats right here and throw your support towards these good boys and their quest for greatness!