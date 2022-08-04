MultiVersus Season 1 and Morty Release Date Delayed

The free-to-play platform brawler MultiVersus has officially delayed the start of Season 1. The video game from Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games is currently in Open Beta, and the first official season was previously set to start next week on August 9th. Now, less than a week before it was scheduled to begin, the release of MultiVersus Season 1 has been indefinitely delayed as there is no definitive date announced for it to start. In addition to the new season being delayed, MultiVersus has delayed the release of Morty from Rick and Morty alongside it.

"We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date," the official MultiVersus Twitter account revealed late last night as part of a longer statement. "We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players."

A big thank you to everyone playing MultiVersus. It’s exciting to see so many players enjoying the game and the launch of the Open Beta is just the beginning. (1/3) — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 4, 2022

We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience & enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon! (3/3) — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 4, 2022

In case you missed it previously when it was announced that Rick and Morty from, well, Rick and Morty would be joining MultiVersus, the two of them were explicitly announced as coming in Season 1. And more specifically, Morty was expected to join the brawler's roster as part of the season premiere. With the season premiere delayed, Morty's release seems to have been an unfortunate casualty.

As noted above, MultiVersus Season 1 has been delayed indefinitely. There is no exact date announced for when it might release. In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights. The title includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the free-to-play platform brawler video game right here.

