New My Hero One’s Justice 2 Screenshots Show Off Deku vs. Mirio

U.A. student Mirio Togata joins the fight in the upcoming video game My Hero’s One Justice 2 from Bandai Namco, and he brings with him a very special Quirk, Permeation, which allows him to phase through objects. How, exactly, that might play out in the game itself is a bit unclear, but there are several new screenshots showing off protagonist Deku taking on the popular character.

Mirio joins many other My Hero Academia characters in the new video game like Tomura Shigaraki, Mina Ashido, Overhaul, Minoru Mineta, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado, to name a few. The game is set to include folks from the previous entry as well as several new additions that should feature prominently in the upcoming Season 4 of the hit anime series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of My Hero One’s Justice 2 so far? Are you interested in picking it up when it releases next year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the original My Hero One’s Justice on its website:

“Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

“Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.”

My Hero’s One Justice 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020. An exact release date, let alone roster, has not yet been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.

Keep scrolling to check out several images of Deku vs. Mirio — as well as one very special match!

Mirio can be an extremely tricky opponent

He can also be a bit… cheeky

But don’t be fooled; he means business

And could one day even take on the likes of All Might!

He’s Mirio!