Fortnite Spider-Man Power Hours Boost Cube Sprite Odds & Bring Back the Web Shooter

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially out, and it’s already crushing it at the box office. But the web-slinger isn’t just swinging into theaters. Several video games have released special events and in-game items to celebrate the latest major Marvel film. That includes Fortnite, which has a storied history of fun Marvel collabs. Now, Epic Games is bringing back the iconic Web Shooter mythic icon and adding new Brand New Day-themed skins to Fortnite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The bulk of the fun kicks off during today’s new Fortnite Spider-Man Power Hours, which bring back the Web Shooter and deliver boosted odds on those new Cube Sprites. The first of two planned “Web Shooter” Power Hours for August 1st is live right now as of 2 PM ET, and a second will run from 9 PM ET to 11 PM ET. In addition, there will be a Peeky Peely Hour. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of the latest Fortnite Power Hours while you can.

How to Get Web Shooters in Fortnite & All Power Hour Boosts

Courtesy of Epic Games

On August 1st, Fortnite will host two Web Shooter Hours: one from 2 PM to 4 PM ET and a second from 9 PM to 11 PM ET. During this time, players will be able to get the returning Web Shooters. This Mythic item will spawn as a guaranteed drop during the Power Hours, meaning any player who logs into Fortnite should be able to swing around the map like Spider-Man. In addition, the following Fortnite Power Hour bonuses will be in effect:

Everyone starts with a Self-Revive

Spider-Man chests spawn more frequently on the map

Cube Sprite variants will appear more frequently

Sprite Hunt Rift Anomaly will stay active in every match, making it easier to spot buried Sprite Chests

In other words, today’s a great day to web-sling your way around Fortnite while completing your Cube Sprite collection.

All Cube Sprites with Boosted Spawn Rates for Fortnite Power Hours

Courtesy of Epic Games and Fortnite Underground

After they first arrived in Fortnite on July 23rd, the Web Shooter Hours will be the first event that boosts appearance rates for Cube Sprite variants. The boosted spawn rates and the Sprite Hunt Rift Anomaly should make it easy to hunt down the rare Cube Sprite variant you’ve been seeking.

Here is the full list of available Cube Sprites that will be boosted during the event.

Cube Batman Sprite

Cube Boss Sprite

Cube Dream Sprite

Cube Earth Sprite

Cube Fire Sprite

Cube Fishy Sprite

Cube Grim Sprite

Cube Punk Sprite

Cube Zero Point Sprite

All of these Cube Sprites should be easier to find during today’s Fortnite Power Hours. Alas, it doesn’t seem like the rumored Spider-Man Sprite fans have been hoping for will be added during Web Shooter Hours, at least not yet.

Bonus Peeky Peely Hours Power Hour Details

Courtesy of Epic Games

The Spider-Man Power Hours aren’t the only ones happening in Fortnite today. The daily Peeky Peely Hours that started on July 30th will also be live at their usual times today. Peeky Peely Power Hours run from 4 PM ET to 5 PM ET, and again from 11 PM to 12 AM ET daily now through August 5th.

As the name suggests, these special Power Hours make it much easier to find the iconic Peeky Peely Sprite. Peeky Peely and its variants spawn more frequently during these dedicated Power Hours, so you can fill your collection. Unlike the more standard weekly Power Hours, this event doesn’t bring in other bonuses. But it’s still worth keeping on your radar if you love the Peeky Peely Sprite as much as many Fortnite fans.

In all, August 1st should be a jam-packed day to collect Sprites and enjoy the Web Shooters in Fortnite. And thanks to the recent release of the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day skins in the game, you can do it as Spider-Man, the Hulk, or Punisher.