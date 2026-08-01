Open-World Survival Game with Over 80K Wishlists Just Got Its PC Release Date (And It’s Soon)

As games scramble to launch before Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives, September is shaping up to be a busy month for new games. Yet somehow, more release dates keep getting announced, and quite a few of them fall in September 2026. Now, the lineup is joined by a highly anticipated new sandbox survival game, which will release in Early Access for PC via Steam on September 22nd. Despite launching into a crowded month, I’ve got high hopes for this one, and I’m not alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Delverium has accumulated over 80,000 Wishlists on Steam. For a debut indie game from a new studio, that’s quite impressive. But it’s not hard to see what has drawn so many people to this one, which combines pixel graphics with open-world survival and farming sim elements. Developer Sagestone Games held a successful playtest for the game last month, giving players a chance to try the game and offer feedback. Now, Delverium is ready to launch in Early Access via Steam on September 22nd.

Co-Op Survival Game Delverium Sets Sights on a September Early Access Release

Courtesy of Sagestone Games

Like Core Keeper and Terraria before it, Delverium gives players a massive pixel-art world to explore… and survive. Gamers will start with basically nothing and fight, fish, farm, and forage their way to survival. Along the way, they’ll uncover the mysteries of this strange open world. You can go it alone if you prefer, but Delverium also offers co-op for up to 8 players. So, you can gather with your friends to build the ultimate base. And now, we have an exact date for when you’ll finally be able to play Delverium.

Delverium launched its most recent free demo just ahead of February’s Steam Next Fest, where it had an impressive showing. Since then, Sagestone Games has been hard at work refining the game and getting it ready for its Early Access launch. This included the most recent open playtest, which gave players three days to check the game’s overall performance and stability. After hearing from players during that latest round of playtests, Sagestone is confident the game is very nearly ready for Early Access. You can get a look at what they’ve been working on in the Early Access Release Date trailer below:

Play video

I’ll admit I’ve had some rough experiences with cute pixel art games in Early Access. But when I played the demo back in February, Delverium managed to catch my interest enough that I’m still thinking about it. In fact, I’m one of its 80K wishlists. The game has come a long way since I last played it, and it will get even more polish before it arrives in Early Access on September 22nd.

The EA version of Delverium will include the core gameplay loop, co-op gameplay, and full controller support. It should also be fully functional on the Steam Deck, which is excellent news for handheld gaming fans. Sagestone Games expects that the Early Access period will last for about 2 years, during which time the team will continue to refine the game and add new content. That includes additional biomes, bosses, NPCs, and gameplay features, all guided by player feedback. With any luck, this could be a cult classic co-op survival game along the lines of Core Keeper. I know I’m looking forward to diving in when it arrives.

Delverium will release in Early Access for PC via Steam on September 22nd. Its price point has not yet been confirmed, but is expected to be lower than the game’s final price in 1.0.