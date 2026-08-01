5 DC Characters That Still Need Their Own Solo Video Game

The DC Universe has had plenty of video games over the years. They haven’t always been good, but the general quality has been going up in recent years. However, DC hasn’t been very bold with its video game selections. It’s almost always Batman, Superman, or an ensemble effort. That’s a shame because several DC characters have the chops to star in their own solo game. They just need the company to give them the chance. Here are five DC characters who haven’t had a solo game yet, but could absolutely hold their own. Don’t read too much into the rankings. All five have solid cases to be made in their favor.

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5) Blue Beetle

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Specifically, I’m looking at the Jaime Reyes version of Blue Beetle. No offense to Dan Garrett and Ted Kord, but the third incarnation is the best of the bunch. He’s also the most visible, as the 2023 Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña put the character in front of the general public. And if you can’t get Maridueña to step into the booth for voice work, you can always have Will Friedle or Eric Lopez hop in.

Voice actor aside, Blue Beetle’s set of skills would make for a great open-world game. Imagine flying through the streets of El Paso, Texas, using your suit to fire energy pulses at a fleeing enemy. The suit could quickly switch to melee combat and give Reyes plenty of tools for getting around the world beyond flying. Miles Morales has proven the video game audience is ready for second-level cuts, so DC should take advantage of that and unleash Blue Beetle.

4) Peacemaker

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Given how popular John Cena’s take on Peacemaker has become, it’s kind of wild we haven’t gotten a cash grab adaptation already. After all, I can’t put Green Lantern on this list largely because of the Ryan Reynolds movie, which doesn’t have half the fans of the Peacemaker TV series. I’m not one to look a gift horse in the mouth, though. If I can make a Peacemaker game, I’m doing it.

You don’t have to get very creative with it to make a Peacemaker game work. Toss that guy into a solid action game and let him unleash havoc. Give us a throwback to the days of mid-tier action romps on the PlayStation 2. All you need are buckets of blood, a few game-changing abilities to unlock with new helmets, and satisfying combat, and you have an easy winner. Unfortunately, there’s no Peacemaker Season 3 to launch it alongside, but I don’t know if you need that at this point.

3) Static

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

You can understand why DC and Warner Bros. have been a little hesitant to put out anything featuring Static. After all, the character is partially owned by Milestone Comics, which might mean a payout that DC doesn’t want to make. Still, Static was a hit in the ’90s, and you know Millennials who grew up watching Static Shock would jump at the chance to pick up a game featuring their favorite hero. It’s also worth noting that we got very close to getting a Static Shock video game on the Game Boy Advance. Thankfully for this list, it was cancelled.

The real problem with a Static game is that we sort of already got it. Remember, all of his abilities are based on electricity. That means shooting out electric bolts, using electricity to make him fly, and much more. Developer Sucker Punch Productions has basically already done all that with its Infamous series. I still think a Static game could work, but Warner Bros. would have to flex its creative muscles to ensure it doesn’t feel like an Infamous knock-off. Either way, you know Static would have a blast in a video game of his own.

2) Green Arrow

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This one seems too easy. Put Green Arrow in a game that plays like a mix between Arkham Asylum and the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot, and you’re printing money. The action starts with Oliver Queen trapped on an island. You have to learn how to survive, mastering your skills with a bow and arrow, while working on your acrobatics to get around the island quickly. About halfway through the game, Ollie gets picked up and goes back home, where he then becomes the crime fighter we all know and love.

Again, it doesn’t make much sense that this has never happened. Arrow was a hugely successful TV series that would’ve gotten a bad adaptation or six in previous eras. For whatever reason, those games never came out. Now, DC and Warner Bros. have the perfect chance to capture their fans’ attention with a new take on the Arkham formula. Green Arrow is the guy to do it, and it feels like a matter of time before the companies realize it.

1) Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Man, what could have been. In 2021, developer Monolith Productions announced that it was working on a Wonder Woman game. Remember, that was the legendary team behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, F.E.A.R., and The Operative: No One Lives Forever. If there was a studio any player would want working on their favorite IP, it was Monolith. It seemed like a match made in heaven that would elevate Wonder Woman to the same stage as Batman and Superman.

Four years later, Warner Bros. announced that it was shuttering Monolith, killing one of the most beloved studios of all time and cancelling Wonder Woman. Will we ever see someone get the chance to adapt Wonder Woman into her own solo game? Only time will tell, but this one still hurts a year later. Monolith rarely missed, so knowing that we’ll never see what they were working on with Wonder Woman will always sting.