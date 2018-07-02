My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Adds Two Popular Characters, Including Gran Torino

We’re still a ways off from seeing Bandai Namco’s jam-packed My Hero: One’s Justice (also known as My Hero Academia: One’s Justice) in action, but at least we know about a couple of extra characters that are coming to the party.

Thanks to a tweet from Yonkou Productions (who also shared the news about Bleach coming to Jump Force earlier on), it’s confirmed that two more characters will be joining the battle in One’s Justice — Gran Torino and Muscular.

Both characters look quite intimidating, even if Gran Torino is a bit on the older side. Plus, Muscular looks a little bit nuts, especially with his devastating arms.

You can check out the flyer featuring the characters below, along with their stats. It’s mostly in Japanese, but still a sight for fans!

Shonen Jump readers should totally dig this game when it arrives later this year. We should have a trailer as soon as Bandai Namco puts one online.

Here are the features in case you need a reminder:

Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in MY HERO One’s Justice. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.

PLUS ULTRA! – Based on the hit weekly Shonen Jump manga series

HEROES OR VILLAINS – Choose between fan favorite characters like Deku, All Might, Tomura, and many more in your path to justice

TOTAL DESTRUCTION – The environments are at your disposal as players can destroy their surroundings in fierce battles

JOIN FORCES – Choose up to 2 sidekicks to unleash powerful combos

UNLEASH SUPERPOWERS – Utilize each character’s Quirks to plant explosive attacks

My Hero: One’s Justice arrives later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.