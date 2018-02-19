New Details for My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Characters

New details have emerged for the upcoming My Hero Academia: One’s Justice video game, regarding previously-announced new cast members, including Shoto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tenya Iida. The new information is, unfortunately, kind of what fans of the series already know about the characters, but it’s nice to see progression either way as we wait for the game’s release later this year.

The line-up currently includes these three characters, along with All Might, Deku, Tomura Shiguraki, and Katsuki Bakugo. Check out the new info below:

Shoto Todoroki is the son of the Earth’s second strongest hero Endeavor. As a genius student he can master two quirks, the ice from his mother and the fire of his father. He has always suffered the pressure of his upbringing and is now determined to forge his own path to become a Hero.

Ochaco Uraraka is one of Deku’s closest friend. She is lively, positive and always finding a way to inspire people. Her quirk gives her the power to manipulate gravity. She wants to become a hero to offer a comfortable life to her parents.

Tenya Iida uses his super speed to be the first one to help others. As Class 1-A’s representative, Tenya takes personal responsibility over the safety of his classmates. His inspiration comes from his older brother wanting to become a hero similar to him.

The roster is expected to grow even more leading up to the game’s release. One’s Justice is being developed by Byking, a sub-subsidary of Square Enix that is probably best known for their work on the Gunslinger Stratos arcade game series. Byking also boasts a mix of video game development veterans who worked on epic fighting games like Marvel VS. Capcom, Street Fighter, and (for the old-school anime fan who remembers it) the Rival Schools series. With that in mind, this 3D-style action game will likely include a lot of similar elements, mixing RPG aspects with in-game battles from throughout the My Hero Academia series.

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice is scheduled for release late this year on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.