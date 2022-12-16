Fortnite x My Hero Academia Crossover Adds New Skins, In-Game Items

Fortnite's My Hero Academia teasers came to fruition this week with new My Hero Academia skins and other cosmetics added to the Item Shop. These include skins for characters like Deku, naturally, along with accessories for he and other outfits to equip, but the collaboration also comes with an in-game item players can use against their opponents similar to things like Goku's Kamehameha or lightsabers from Star Wars. These cosmetics are in the Item Shop now, but they won't stay there indefinitely, so be sure to check them out before they rotate out of the shop.

The four main skins making up this collaboration go to Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka. Each of them have their own accessories like pickaxes and back blings to compliment their looks with players able to purchase those things separately or as bundles.

Go Beyond! Plus Ultra!



Four mighty Heroes from the world of My Hero Academia have dropped in with smashing new gameplay, free in-game rewards, a Hero Training Gym experience, and more.https://t.co/KuZUhtUHQl pic.twitter.com/RYFNGwwPAO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2022

Buying things from the Item Shop is the most direct way to get the My Hero Academia gear, but there are other ways, too. There's a My Hero Training Gym that can be accessed via the island code 6917-7775-5190, and if you complete the quests associated with that island, you'll get some sprays, an emote, and a back bling.

As for the gameplay impact of this crossover, it's seen in two parts: A new offensive item modeled after Deku's abilities as well as the occasional supply drop from All Might himself.

"There are the items for your Locker, but there's also the Deku's Smash item on the Battle Royale Island. Harness the power of 'One For All' and unleash a powerful punch to take down structures and opponents," a preview of this new My Hero Academia item said.

"If you want to be a Pro Hero, you must be able to prevail in battle. Fortunately, All Might is here to help. All Might is dropping loot all over the Island with a smile, so keep an eye out for the flashy All Might Supply Drops falling from the sky!"

Fortnite's My Hero Academia crossover is now live in the game with the new cosmetics available in the Item Shop.