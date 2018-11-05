‘My Hero: One’s Justice’ Getting Inasa Yoarashi DLC Next Week

Ever since its release a few days ago, My Hero: One’s Justice has been getting anime fans riled up with fierce action and familiar characters. And it appears that one more will be joining the fray via downloadable content.

Bandai Namco has announced today that Inasa Yoarashi will be joining the hit game, set to arrive on November 14. A price hasn’t been given just yet, but he shouldn’t set fans back too much. And, plus, isn’t his gloriousness worth it?

Here’s an overview of what you can expect from his character when he’s added:

Inasa declined the offer to join UA High School, despite appearing at the top of the school’s wish list ahead of Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki – instead attending Shiketsu High School where he is revered as one of the most respected students of his generation

His whirlwind quirk allows him to manipulate the wind to control the distance between himself and his opponent. Using this power, he has total control of the field – making him an expert at long-ranged attacks.

On top of that, Yoarashi, aka Gale Force, will also have his own mission pack within the game. An exact play time hasn’t been given yet, but it’s sure to add more fun to the already jam-packed anime adventure.

Here’s an overview of My Hero: One’s Justice, just in case you missed out on its release:

Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in MY HERO One’s Justice. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.

PLUS ULTRA! – Based on the hit weekly Shonen Jump manga series

HEROES OR VILLAINS – Choose between fan favorite characters like Deku, All Might, Tomura, and many more in your path to justice

TOTAL DESTRUCTION – The environments are at your disposal as players can destroy their surroundings in fierce battles

JOIN FORCES – Choose up to 2 sidekicks to unleash powerful combos

UNLEASH SUPERPOWERS – Utilize each character’s Quirks to plant explosive attacks

YOUR JUSTICE BEGINS NOW!

My Hero: One’s Justice is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.