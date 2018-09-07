New My Hero One’s Justice Screenshots Unveil Izuku Midoriya Shoot Style

Last month, Bandai Namco announced Izuka Midoriya Shoot Style for My Hero One’s Justice will not only be featured in the game’s roster, but will be available for free, as a free download upon the game’s launch.

Izuka Midoriya Shoot Style is an alternative style that Izuka recently adopted in new episodes of the My Hero Academia anime after the character severely injured his arms, forcing him to change his fight style to utilize more of his legs.

Details on the character are far from plentiful, but we do know that he will have faster attacking abilities than any other character in the game, and have a range of moves featuring all types of rapid kicks and smashes. In other words, if you like fast characters, Izuka Midoriya Shoot Style might be for you.

While details on the character’s specifics remain undivulged, Bandai Namco has released a trio of new screenshots showing him off in-game, and his aforementioned leg attacks.

My Hero One’s Justice, which is notably already available in Japan, will launch, in the west, on October 26 via the PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from Bandai Namco:

Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in My Hero One’s Justice. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.