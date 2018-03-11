Myst 25th Anniversary Announcement Being Teased

If you’re a Myst fan, you will know it is turning 25 years old this year. And it appears in anticipation of the landmark anniversary, developer Cyan is teasing an announcement.

Earlier this week, the developer’s official Twitter account released a series of teasing tweets that when combined, created the following message: “Perhaps the ending has not yet been written….”

This series of tweets was then capped off by a shot of the Myst Island linking book with a sticky note with “25” written on it.

It’s clear Cyan is teasing something, the question is, what? Well, for one, it could be another Myst remaster. A previous remaster in the form of Myst: Masterpiece Edition came in 2000, and was then released on Steam and GOG in 2011, but it’s not in the best of shape, and very much needs a retooling.

There’s also the possibility this could be a tease for Myst VI, though this seems unlikely given how Cyan is currently working on the recently revealed Firmament. While it is possible it could be working on both simultaneously, given the studio’s size and resources, this is likely not the case. But maybe, especially if Cyan was able to get external support.

Or there is also a chance it could be a re-release of some type of Myst III and Myst IV, both of which have been unavailable legally for awhile now. And while this would be very welcomed, it is also the most boring of the possibilities, so fingers crossed this isn’t the case.

Whatever is the case though, we likely won’t hear anything until the game’s 25th anniversary in September draws nearer.

More on Myst below, courtesy of Cyan:

Enter a world where nothing is as it seems… and adventure knows no bounds! Journey to an island world eerily tinged with mystery… where every rock, every scrap of paper, every fleeting sound holds a clue to an ancient mystery. Enter, if you dare, a starkly beautiful landscape shrouded in intrigue and injustice. Only your wits and imagination hold the power to unlock the shocking betrayal of ages past!