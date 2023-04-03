Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Makes N64 Classic $1.99

There are well over a 1,000 Switch games currently on sale via the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch games to peruse through, but most of these games are games you've never heard of or the deal itself is inconsequential. There are some standout deals though, including a deal for an N64 classic that makes said classic only $2. The game from yesteryear in question is none other than DOOM 64.

For those that don't know, DOOM 64 debuted back in 1997 not via series developer id Software, but Midway Studios San Diego. A first-person shooter like other games in the series, the second spin-off in the series and the fourth installment overall, DOOM 64 was an N64 exclusive when it was released. It receieved fairly mixed reviews, and was overshadowed by the likes of Final Fantasy 7, GoldenEye 007, Star Fox 64, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Grand Theft Auto, Diablo, Gran Turismo, Fallout, PaRappa the Rapper, and a variety of other games that released the same year. That said, not sticking out in what would end up being one of the greatest years in gaming history isn't much of a knock against the game, which is widely viewed as a cult-classic from a modern lens.

"Take the fight to Hell at home or on the go with DOOM 64's triumphant return to Nintendo Switch," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Fight against demons in your crusade to hunt down the Mother of Demons and stop Hell's invasion. As you battle through more than 30 action-packed levels, be on the lookout for enhanced weapons and secrets to help you put an end to the demonic threat."

On Nintendo Switch, DOOM 64 requires a humble amount of space in the form of 159 MB. For this and $1.99, you get a game that supports all three modes -- TV mode, Tabletop mode, and Handheld mode -- plus a game that suppports the following language options: English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

As noted, this is a limited-time offer. More specifically, the deal is set to expire on April 17 when the game returns to its normal price point. If you're interested, you can find a hyperlink in the opening paragraph. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and all things Nintendo in general, click here.