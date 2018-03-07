Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy on Nintendo Switch Drops New Trailer and Release Date

The first three Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch, “believe it!” To celebrate the Switch release, Bandai Namco just revealed a brand new trailer to show off the action!

Thanks to the action-packed trailer above, we not only get to see how this port will handle on the system, but we finally have a release date for when we can get our hands on it ourselves for the hybrid console. Fans of the hit anime can expect the trilogy to drop on the Nintendo Switch on April 26th in both Europe and North America.

Videos by ComicBook.com

(Nintendo Switch screenshots, courtesy of Bandai Namco)

The Naruto trilogy first made its appearance on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 platforms, giving fans of the popular anime a way to become their favourite characters outside of the show. Unlike the Legacy version that came out on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the Switch version will only come with the first three games, not the additional fourth title.

Here’s what will come with the trilogy:

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm:

NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM allows players to battle in full 3D across massive environments. Players will unleash powerful jutsu attacks, perform acrobatic evasive maneuvers and even run up walls and over water as they pursue their opponent for ninja supremacy. Players will be able to customize their character’s fighting style and recruit up to two support characters to put their own stamp on the action.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2:

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 is a tour de force of Naruto thrills and spills. Impressively faithful to the universe of the anime, the game takes players through the Naruto Shippuden story arc with new battle systems enhancing the gameplay. Players must choose the right companions to fight alongside and together unleash explosive Team Special Techniques to lay waste to opponents.

Naruto: Ultimate Njima Storm 3:

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 has been given a thorough overhaul for its FULL BURST comeback! Not least among the wealth of enhancements is the addition of the feverishly anticipated chapter in which Sasuke and Itachi take on Kabuto in a nail-biting confrontation. Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 has been remastered in HD.