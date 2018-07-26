Third Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Beta Will Feature a New Game Mode

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is getting a third beta that starts soon with a new game mode introducing the fourth and final mode that’ll be in the full game.

Past betas for the fighting game that incorporates characters from Naruto and Boruto featured different game modes such as Combat and Base, two variations on the common multiplayer game modes such as team deathmatch and base-capturing game modes like domination. In this new beta that starts on July 27, all four game modes that are listed as Barrier, Combat, Flag, and Base will be enabled to allow for each one to be tested at different times.

Bandai Namco announced the third open beta days ago with dates and times shared, but those details have since been updated with the beta now taking place from July 27-29. The new dates and times can be seen below along with a schedule for when each game mode will be enabled.

ATTN Shinobi: For the 3rd Open Beta schedule we’ll have a brand new mode available! With this schedule, you’lll help stress test all the different game modes. Thank you to everyone who sent their feedback in our Open Beta Survey and we hope you enjoy this round of Beta testing! pic.twitter.com/MCmrsxC4YN — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 25, 2018

Some of these game modes have been seen in the past whether it was through players participating in them or watching gameplay footage of the game modes. Bandai Namco’s been helping with that as well by sharing more trailers such as the one above that features the game’s Base mode.

“Shinobi! It is now time for you to prove your strength in Base Battle!” Bandai Namco’s preview of the Base mode said. “Strategize with your team and use different class types to outsmart your opponents. Be sure to defend your bases once you’ve captured them to ensure victory!”

The Barrier game mode is one that Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker players will be excited to try, a game mode that mixes together base-capturing gameplay and boss fights. One team has to defend their boss while the other team tries to capture pivotal points and lower the boss’ shield to defeat it.

The third Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker beta starts this week on July 27, and the game itself is scheduled to release on August 31 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.