‘NBA 2K Playgrounds 2’ Gets Official Release Date

Earlier this summer, we reported the news that 2K Sports had picked up the rights to Saber Interactive’s upcoming arcade basketball game NBA Playgrounds 2, converting it into NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. Now, we know exactly when the sequel will be slammin’ it home.

The publisher confirmed today that the game will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 16, priced to sell at $29.99. In addition, a new trailer has also been released, and you can watch all the high-flying dunk action above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the overview of the game, straight from the publisher:

Starring Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving, NBA Champion Kevin Garnett, NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, and emerging Celtics star Jayson Tatum on the cover, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 steps up the energy and attitude with new players, playgrounds and moves. NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will feature over 300 players at launch – including legendary new additions like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – with nearly 200 additional players arriving in updates after release. The game will release with ten new and exciting playgrounds from around the world, including courts in Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Seoul and Australia, with additional courts planned for after launch.

In addition, the game will boast well over 100 signature moves, including showstoppers like Michael Jordan’s free throw line dunk, George Gervin’s Iceman finger roll and LeBron James’ self alley-oop. There are also many new customization items, such as jackets, shirts, pants, shorts and shoes. In addition, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2’s soundtrack will feature licensed tracks from hit artists like Run The Jewels, Oddisee and DJ Premier.

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 features multiple ways to play on your own, with friends, or against the world. Playgrounds Championship mode delivers a worldwide ranked league with multiple competitive solo and co-op ladders, while the new single-player Season mode recreates the experience of leading a team through the regular season and playoffs. There are also four-player online matches, co-op matches against AI, enhanced matchmaking with dedicated servers, three-point contests, off-the-wall power-ups, custom matches and more!

Hopefully it’ll be an improvement over the previous game, but from the looks of things, it should be quite the arcade-style alternative to NBA 2K19, which is available now.