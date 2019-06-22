NBA 2K19 Apparently Has Unskippable Ads Before Games

So, apparently NBA 2K19 has unskippable ads before games on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. As you may know, 2K has been discounting the game a lot lately. Recently, it was just $3. And it looks like to make up for some of that money lost up front, 2K has added unskippable ads before games. As you will know, these type of adds are somewhat common in free-to-play games, especially on free-to-play mobile titles. However, in a big console game, especially one that still costs money and that some paid more than $60 for, this doesn’t happen very often.

It’s unclear when these type of ads were added to the game, but players over on the game’s Reddit page aren’t happy about it at all.

That said, this isn’t the first time the game has done this. In fact, it was doing this months ago. This time it’s advertising Snowfall, but in the past it has forced players to watch commercials for Converse and other products. And as you will know, beyond the occasional unskippable ad, the game is loaded with brand advertisement, like many sports games, though NBA 2K takes it to another level.

It will be interesting to see if this carries over into NBA 2K20. There’s substantial community backlash each time it happens, but the games continue to sell well and players continue to dump money into its evasive microtransactions. The NBA 2K series is one of the most profitable series in video games. In other words, why would 2K change something that isn’t broken? You can read more about the game’s microtransaction problem in our official review.

