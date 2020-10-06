NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Trailer Reveals Enhanced Graphics and Gameplay

After months and months of anticipation and speculation, the next-gen consoles are finally on their way. For the first time since 2013, both Xbox and PlayStation will be launching brand new consoles, set to bring about the next stage of gaming. Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are going to be arriving in stores this November, and the recently released NBA 2K21 will be updated to fit the new consoles.

Both PS5 and Series X will be getting a new edition of NBA 2K21 when they launch next month, and 2K Games is finally revealing what the updated take on the game will look like. On Tuesday morning, NBA 2K21 released a trailer for its next-gen edition, showing off the enhance graphics and gameplay. In just a couple of minutes of footage, you can see how different the two versions will be. You can check out the next-gen 2K in the video above!

Not only are the graphics and gamplay being updated for the next-gen consoles, but there will be better AI systems added to the courts and crowds, as well as a massive expansion of the soundtrack. More than 200 songs will be included in the next-gen edition.

"Never before have we been able to deliver this level of visual fidelity and realism in a video game," said Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts. "NBA 2K21 is the standout title that best delivers the promise of next-gen: truly revolutionary graphics, lighting-fast load times and incredible new features and gameplay only possible on next-generation hardware."

Here's the list of upgrades for the next-gen version of 2K21:

An eye-popping leap in graphical advancements: next-gen lighting, textures, physics, animations, and more that push NBA 2K21’s visual presentation to the bleeding edge;

Rebuilt player movement and player impact, driven by new on-court animation and collision engines that make for a smoother, tougher game;

The entire arena comes to life, with more than 150 unique AI-driven characters interacting seamlessly to create a groundbreaking Lower Bowl experience;

An expanded soundtrack with 202 songs at launch and more to come.

Are you looking forward to checking out the next-gen edition of NBA 2K21? Let us know in the comments!