NBA 2K21 Reveals New Next-Gen Feature Exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X

NBA 2K21 is set to release worldwide tomorrow, but only via the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you're holding out for the next-gen version of the game, in other words, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, you will need to wait until November. And when the next-gen versions drop, they won't just be a visual upgrade. They will come with new features, including one that will please fans of the WNBA and those who like to dump time into the MyPlayer Builder.

More superficially, it's been revealed for the first time the series will introduce playable user-created female players made possible via the MyPlayer Builder. And for now, it sounds like this feature will be limited to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. That said, this hasn't been clearly confirmed by 2K, so take this second part with a grain of salt for now.

Of course, for many, this will be an inconsequential feature, but for some players, including many female players of the game, this is going to be a big, appreciable feature that to be frank has been long overdue.

Player customization has become a big part of the NBA 2K series, so it's great to see 2K is expanding on customization in this way. Again, it probably should have happened quicker than it did, but late is certainly better than never. Further, it's safe to assume this will be a standard feature going forward.

NBA 2K21 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, and is slated to debut worldwide tomorrow on September 4. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from 2K Games and Visual Concepts:

"NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game."

H/T, Fenix Bazaar.