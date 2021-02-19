NBA 2K21 Releases New Player Ratings Update

✖

Once again, 2K Games has released an update for NBA 2K21, bringing new player ratings to the game. With the first half of the NBA season nearly at an end, the developer is making tweaks to reflect where players currently stand. There are a significant number of changes, even if they won't be entirely noticeable to casual players. However, NBA diehards should be very happy to see the way the game continues to reflect the league's real events. Readers can find each player's overall rating represented by OVR, and the change from the previous version is reflected in the parenthesis.

The numbers below come directly from 2K Games.

Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (+1)

Jayson Tatum: 90 OVR (-1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 89 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (-1)

Ben Simmons: 88 OVR (+1)

Zach LaVine: 88 OVR (+1)

Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (+1)

Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR (+1)

Chris Paul: 87 OVR (+2)

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (+1)

De'Aaron Fox: 86 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 86 OVR (+1)

Ja Morant: 85 OVR (-1)

Gordon Hayward: 85 OVR (-1)

Jamal Murray: 85 OVR (-1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 85 OVR (-1)

Kemba Walker: 84 OVR (-1)

Collin Sexton: 83 OVR (-1)

Andre Drummond: 83 OVR (-1)

Jerami Grant: 83 OVR (-1)

John Wall: 83 OVR (-1)

LaMelo Ball: 83 OVR (+2)

Terry Rozier III: 83 OVR (+2)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 82 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 82 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 82 OVR (+1)

Dejounte Murray: 82 OVR (+1)

Malik Beasley: 82 OVR (+1)

Tyrese Haliburton: 82 OVR (+2)

Al Horford: 82 OVR (+2)

Victor Oladipo: 81 OVR (-2)

Hassan Whiteside: 81 OVR (+1)

Louis Williams: 81 OVR (+3)

Goran Dragić: 80 OVR (-1)

Steven Adams: 80 OVR (-1)

Keldon Johnson: 80 OVR (-1)

Thaddeus Young: 80 OVR (+1)

Kyle Anderson: 80 OVR (+1)

Mason Plumlee: 80 OVR (+1)

Norman Powell: 80 OVR (+1)

Harrison Barnes: 79 OVR (-2)

DeMarcus Cousins: 79 OVR (-1)

Coby White: 79 OVR (+1)

Marcus Morris Sr: 79 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Lamb: 79 OVR (+1)

Draymond Green: 79 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 79 OVR (+2)

Lonzo Ball: 79 OVR (+2)

Carmelo Anthony: 79 OVR (+2)

Seth Curry: 78 OVR (-2)

Daniel Theis: 78 OVR (-1)

P.J. Washington: 78 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 78 OVR (-1)

Eric Bledsoe: 78 OVR (-1)

Blake Griffin: 78 OVR (-1)

Rudy Gay: 78 OVR (-1)

Patrick Mills: 78 OVR (-1)

Rui Hachimura: 78 OVR (-1)

Devonte Graham: 78 OVR (+1)

Dario Šarić: 78 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

T.J. McConnell: 78 OVR (+2)

Frank Kaminsky III: 78 OVR (+2)

Saddiq Bey: 78 OVR (+4)

Buddy Hield: 77 OVR (-1)

Terrence Ross: 77 OVR (-1)

Tristan Thompson: 77 OVR (+1)

Nerlens Noel: 77 OVR (+1)

Delon Wright: 77 OVR (+1)

David Nwaba: 77 OVR (+1)

Jakob Poeltl: 77 OVR (+1)

Kyle Kuzma: 77 OVR (+2)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 77 OVR (+2)

Pat Connaughton: 76 OVR (-1)

Will Barton: 76 OVR (-1)

Obi Toppin: 76 OVR (+1)

Josh Jackson: 76 OVR (+1)

Jae'Sean Tate: 76 OVR (+1)

Mike Muscala: 76 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Roby: 76 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (+2)

James Ennis: 76 OVR (+2)

Isaiah Stewart: 76 OVR (+2)

Darius Bazley: 76 OVR (+2)

Anfernee Simons: 76 OVR (+2)

Kent Bazemore: 76 OVR (+2)

Kenrich Williams: 76 OVR (+3)

Duncan Robinson: 75 OVR (-2)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 75 OVR (-2)

Maxi Kleber: 75 OVR (-2)

Terence Davis: 75 OVR (-2)

Damion Lee: 75 OVR (-2)

Deni Avdija: 75 OVR (-1)

Danny Green: 75 OVR (-1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 75 OVR (-1)

Rajon Rondo: 75 OVR (-1)

Malik Monk: 75 OVR (-1)

Austin Rivers: 75 OVR (-1)

Taj Gibson: 75 OVR (-1)

Alex Caruso: 75 OVR (-1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 75 OVR (-1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 75 OVR (-1)

Torrey Craig: 75 OVR (+1)

Denzel Valentine: 75 OVR (+1)

Tomas Satoransky: 75 OVR (+1)

Justin Holiday: 75 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane: 75 OVR (+2)

Justin Jackson: 75 OVR (+3)

Juan Toscano: 75 OVR (+3)

Aron Baynes: 74 OVR (-1)

P.J. Tucker: 74 OVR (-1)

Rodney Hood: 74 OVR (-1)

Bryn Forbes: 74 OVR (+1)

Jake Layman: 74 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Nowell: 74 OVR (+1)

Dylan Windler: 74 OVR (+2)

Kira Lewis Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)

Darius Miller: 74 OVR (+2)

Taurean Prince: 73 OVR (-2)

Furkan Korkmaz: 73 OVR (-1)

D.J. Augustin: 73 OVR (-1)

Isaac Okoro: 73 OVR (-1)

Andre Iguodala: 73 OVR (-1)

Stanley Johnson: 73 OVR (-1)

Danuel House: 73 OVR (-1)

Ben McLemore: 73 OVR (-1)

Josh Okogie: 73 OVR (-1)

Harry Giles III: 73 OVR (-1)

Semi Ojeleye: 73 OVR (+1)

Mychal Mulder: 73 OVR (+2)

Yuta Watanabe: 72 OVR (-2)

Jalen Smith: 72 OVR (-1)

Glenn Robinson III: 72 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 72 OVR (+1)

Zeke Nnaji: 72 OVR (+1)

Max Strus: 72 OVR (+3)

Damyean Dotson: 71 OVR (-1)

Gary Clark: 71 OVR (-1)

Skylar Mays: 71 OVR (+3)

Drew Eubanks: 71 OVR (+3)

NBA 2K21 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

