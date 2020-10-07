NBA 2K21 Update #3 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new NBA 2K21 updated has been released on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia alongside official patch notes revealing and detailing every new bit of content and change the update makes. For the game's third update, 2K and Visual Concepts have given 2K Beach a Halloween makeover. Meanwhile, player likeness has been improved, and of course, there's plenty of gameplay adjustments. More specifically, set screen movement is now "more realistic." Meanwhile, the update tackles players using and abusing modded controllers, and park dribble moves have also been reworked.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how big the file size of the update is, but it will require a download on all of the aforementioned platforms, and it could be relatively meaty given the length of the patch notes.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes for the update, courtesy of 2K:

General

Halloween has come to 2K Beach! Beachgoers will now find Halloween themed decorations throughout the Neighborhood.

Player likenesses have been improved for more than 60 NBA and WNBA players.

Welcome to the NBA Finals! Heat vs. Lakers is now the default Quick Play matchup.

Preparations for new 2K Beach Events coming later in October and November. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks!

Gameplay

Adjustments to make set screen movement more realistic.

Fixed content holes that led to inconsistent side step pull-up jump shots.

Changes to Shot Aiming system to prevent modded controller abuse.

Park dribble moves (still performed with L3) now require Hall of Fame Tight Handles badge to use. Also disabled park dribble moves when calling for screens to prevent conflict with switch screen side function.

MyCAREER

Fixed some issues where MyPLAYER doesn’t win over new fans after certain in-game achievements.

Fixed a hang that could have happened when exiting MyCOURT after playing a 2v2 or 3v3 game in MyCOURT.

MyTEAM

Preparations for the first $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament GameDay!

Preparations for the second Season of MyTEAM!

General improvements to The Exchange.

Added warning when skipping silver or gold Badge Upgrades for Hall of Fame Badges.

Addressed an issue when player cards appeared on Ball Drop boards

MyLEAGUE / MyGM

Fixed an issue where the incorrect logo may appear from downloading other user’s save via the new Save Sharing feature.

Fixed a hang that was occurring in Play WNBA or NBA Today after being in WNBA Season mode.

NBA 2K21 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as well.