NBA 2K22 Reveals Season 6 Release Date and New Features

NBA 2K22 has today revealed the release date and new features that will be arriving as part of Season 6. With the actual NBA regular season winding down, Season 6 will be one of the final Seasons that 2K22 gets before 2K Games then shifts to promoting NBA 2K23. Before that promotion of the new game gets under way, though, Season 6 should contain a whole lot of new content for players to get their hands on.
NBA 2K22 Season 6 is specifically titled Zero Gravity and is set to kick off later this week on April 8th. Zero Gravity will center around Celtics star Jayson Tatum and will also add a rare new Dirk Nowitzki card to the game for those who play in MyTeam. It also includes a sizable number of changes to virtually all game modes in NBA 2K22, to go along with a new musical collaboration.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Prior to the arrival of Season 6 of NBA 2K22, a new roster update for the game should likely be dropping at some point later in the week. Even though 2K itself hasn’t confirmed this just yet, it’s something that players have come to expect before any seasonal shift. As such, when that new roster update does drop, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.
Until then, if you would like to learn more about everything that Season 6 of NBA 2K22 will have in store, you can find all the details courtesy of 2K Games down below.
- MyCAREER introduces new environments and a new Level 40 Bunny Mascot. Other rewards include Season 6 apparel, a BMX, a new animated item, and more. This Season also brings galactic events with TKO for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S and Power Up for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, NSW, and PC, where players can earn rewards and more;
- MyTEAM offers Playoff Agendas, including all 20 teams, moments based on big playoff performances, a LVL 40 Dark Matter Josh Giddey, and more. Fans can also play to put their MyTEAM rosters over the top and collect 4,000 cards to redeem a Dark Matter Dirk Nowitzki Player Card and receive a Hall of Fame badge by acquiring all 80 badges in the game;
- The W* returns for the WNBA’s historic 25th season with all-new rewards, including new 2K Breakthrough Gear, an Extra Badge Point, VC, a Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a Custom Green Release. Additionally, Season 6 gives players the opportunity to add WNBA legends Katie Smith and Cheryl Ford to their contact lists after reaching the Hall of Fame tier;
- ‘First Fridays’ features a collaboration between NBA 2K and COLORSxSTUDIOS, a new playlist of original recordings from A COLORS SHOW, with classic tracks from COLORS’ global artist community including cuts from US rap star Smino, Belgian hip-hop artist Krisy, rising London talent ENNY, and more. The partnership will also premiere an episode of A COLORS SHOW with Oakland-based rapper GUAPDAD 4000, which is the first time a music video will be showcased in-game.