NBA 2K22 Reveals Season 6 Release Date and New Features

NBA 2K22 has today revealed the release date and new features that will be arriving as part of Season 6. With the actual NBA regular season winding down, Season 6 will be one of the final Seasons that 2K22 gets before 2K Games then shifts to promoting NBA 2K23. Before that promotion of the new game gets under way, though, Season 6 should contain a whole lot of new content for players to get their hands on.

NBA 2K22 Season 6 is specifically titled Zero Gravity and is set to kick off later this week on April 8th. Zero Gravity will center around Celtics star Jayson Tatum and will also add a rare new Dirk Nowitzki card to the game for those who play in MyTeam. It also includes a sizable number of changes to virtually all game modes in NBA 2K22, to go along with a new musical collaboration.

Prior to the arrival of Season 6 of NBA 2K22, a new roster update for the game should likely be dropping at some point later in the week. Even though 2K itself hasn’t confirmed this just yet, it’s something that players have come to expect before any seasonal shift. As such, when that new roster update does drop, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Until then, if you would like to learn more about everything that Season 6 of NBA 2K22 will have in store, you can find all the details courtesy of 2K Games down below.