NBA 2K26 Gets First New Update of 2026, Full Patch Notes Revealed

The first new update for NBA 2K26 in 2026 has today gone live with a host of changes. Following the launch of Season 3 of NBA 2K26 in late November, no new updates for the popular basketball sim have come about. This is somewhat to be expected given that December is usually a quiet month for most live-service games, but it still prompted many fans to wonder when the next patch for NBA 2K26 would drop. Now, an update has finally rolled out, but the full scope of what it does is still unknown.

Downloadable now, this new NBA 2K26 update today primarily paves the way for Season 4, which is set to go live this week on January 9th. As such, it’s not fully known what all this update does just yet, as the full details for Season 4 haven’t been provided at the time of this writing. What has been altered, though, are a handful of player and coach likenesses to go along with tweaks to specific team jerseys.

Other than this, developer Visual Concepts has also made some smaller adjustments to The City, MyCareer, and MyTeam game modes. None of these changes are very big ones and are primarily tied to bugs that were impacting each mode. Lastly, those who play NBA 2K26 on PC have received some specific improvements that should make the game now run better than it did before.

If you’d like to see everything that has been done to NBA 2K26 with this new update, you can view the full patch notes below.

GENERAL

Preparations for NBA 2K26 Season 4, launching on Friday, January 9, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

Added several new RealVoice interviews with various NBA players appearing across all modes.

Uniform Updates

Available following a roster update after the patch is released.

Cleveland Cavaliers (City uniform color correction)

Dallas Mavericks (City uniform number spacing)

Los Angeles Clippers (City uniform font colors)

Philadelphia 76ers (Hardwood Classic number placement)

Player & Coach Likeness Updates

Hair Dynamics Updates Jae Crowder Alyssa Thomas

General Hairstyle or Likeness Updates Devin Booker Christian Braun Taylor Hendricks Tyler Herro Kyle Kuzma Jared McCain Jamal Murray Josh Okogie Gui Santos Marcus Smart Jabari Smith Jr. Klay Thompson



THE CITY GAME MODES

Addressed a reported hang with multiple pending invitations in the Crew or Social menu.

Fixed an issue that prevented smaller players from starting certain workouts in the Gatorade Training Facility.

Fixed Triple Threat Park games sometimes not counting towards Lifetime Challenges.

MyCAREER / MyPLAYER

Multiple fixes and adjustments to ensure proper tracking, objective completion, and reward earnings in Challenges.

Fixed a reported hang when beginning the third NBA season.

MyTEAM

Updated the end game recaps for Triple Threat Park Co-Op and All-Star Team-Up games to display the correct amount of MyTEAM Points (MTP) earned after games. There is no change to the amount of MTP earned.

The team colors on the score indicator now colorize to match the uniforms being worn in All-Star Team-Up.

After getting a Pack or Box in the Pack Market, your selection will no longer reset to the beginning of the group.

Fixed an issue where the lineup autofill option for the Aces would fill cards from the wrong team.

Various improvements to other menus and features throughout MyTEAM.

MyNBA / MyGM / THE W

Fixed a possible hang with the ticker in certain menus when using custom teams.

Playoff series lines will no longer show up on the in-game ticker during regular season games.

Resolved an issue preventing some MyNBA Online Leagues from advancing past fantasy drafts.