Resident Evil Requiem Already Has a Competitor for 2026’s Best Horror Game

The early impressions of Resident Evil Requiem already mark the game as a great success, continuing the survival horror series with a fantastic new entry. However, a developer diary surrounding another upcoming horror title may introduced a bit of competition for Capcom’s latest Resident Evil. Adopting a well-known horror IP with a new story that pays homage to its roots, this game has incredible potential based off the shared gameplay and narrative details.

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Already, games like Silent Hill: Townfall, Reanimal, and Resident Evil Requiem prove that 2026 is going to be a strong year for survival horror. In fact, Resident Evil Requiem has planned DLC that will introduced more story content, fixing one of the largest fan complaints about the main game being slightly too short. With so much competition, this allows other games in the genre to shine by taking inspiration from other success stories.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival Brings Back Pinhead In An Extensive Developer Diary

New information regarding Saber Interactive’s Hellraiser: Revival was revealed in a dev diary video titled “Origins,” where members of the development team talked about the process behind making the game. Narrated in part by the original actor for Hellraiser‘s legendary Cenobite Pinhead, Doug Bradley, multiple producers and designers went over how the series inspired them to make the first video game based on Clive Barker’s original novel.

Multiple new pieces of gameplay were shown alongside a wider explanation of the game’s mechanics, which are in support of a new narrative for the Hellraiser franchise. The series’ marriage of bloody gore and sexual themes are fully intertwined within the game, with The Hellbound Heart book serving as the main inspiration alongside the first two Hellraiser movies. Saber Interactive seems to be pulling from multiple sources, including even the celebrated Hellraiser comics that added a lot of new context to the lore behind the horror.

Everything within Hellraiser: Revival is meant to perfectly adapt the series’ aesthetic, no matter how uncomfortable things get. For example, the appearance of the mutilated Cenobites using sparks of electricity is almost 1:1 with the movies, showing a reverence for the game’s source material. The return of Pinhead and other iconic Cenobites, who seem to be antagonists within the game, already seems to place players within an authentic Hellraiser experience.

First-Person Survival Horror Gameplay Seems Just As Interesting As Resident Evil’s Greatest Hits

Courtesy of Saber Interactive

Much like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Hellraiser: Revival is a first-person survival horror experience, putting you directly in the main character’s perspective for a terrifying journey. More gameplay was shown off in the dev diary than in most trailers, going over some key details surrounding what you’ll actually be able to do. Considering there are zombie-like monsters, dark leather-bound cultists, and the Cenobites themselves to contend with, the action is even more important.

The biggest emphasis in the developer diary was on the game’s puzzle box — The Genesis Configuration. Based on Hellraiser‘s lore, there are many different puzzle boxes that connect the world to the Labyrinth hell of the Cenobites, beyond just the Lament Configuration shown in the first movie. Hellraiser: Revival‘s Genesis Configuration is one such variation, with special properties that deal with a unique plot surrounding Pinhead and his peers.

Players can use the Genesis Configuration to access the powers of the Cenobites, such as summoning chains and hooks to latch onto enemies. Tearing apart the souls of others is but one of the box’s powers, as you seem to be able to control fire and change environments, with other abilities hinted at but not shown. This twist to Hellraiser: Revival‘s gameplay comes with features akin with Resident Evil‘s biggest hits, with firearms like pistols, SMGs, and Shotguns adding extra defense against the game’s biggest evils.

Consistent Tones To An Iconic Series’ Roots Might Create A Must-Play For Horror Fans

Every new piece of gameplay shown during the developer diary showed off dark exploration, intense combat, or mind-bending puzzles that reflect Hellraiser‘s compelling mystery. In the words of Doug Bradley, “what surprised me was how much the writers, game developers, had developed…things are not quite so simple, not quite so straightforward,” implying that even long-time fans of Hellraiser may be in for a pleasant surprise. Instead of re-treading old ground, it seems like this game is shaping up to be a very original experience.

The focused attention on the game’s unique qualities, while also being sure to include every extreme element of the original material, creates a blend of horror that seems appealing from top to bottom. Being able to unleash Cenobite powers while facing off against a variety of different enemies with a Resident Evil 4-like arsenal of guns also make a compelling combat loop that embodies the ideas of survival horror in general.

If the game keeps going in this direction, it might become the perfect experience for fans of the genre, especially for those familiar with Hellraiser in any way. Although Resident Evil Requiem will surely get its flowers this year, Hellraiser: Revival might be its biggest rival in 2026.

What do you think of the developer diary for Hellraiser: Revival and the details it showed? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!