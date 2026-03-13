Marvel Snap’s New Golden Gauntlet Packs Are A Great Way To Expand Your Collection

Marvel Snap is a game where clever plays and creative decks can take you far. That includes the game’s formal tournaments, like the Golden Gauntlet, which pits players of all stripes against each other for bragging rights and major rewards. Previous tournaments have been won by some of the game’s most notable players, but the latest tournament came with a bit of a surprise win.

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While many of the winning decks have utilized specific strategies and Series 5 cards — i.e., the rarest cards in the game — the latest Golden Gauntlet was taken up by someone using a deck entirely made of Series 3 and Series 4 cards. To celebrate, Second Dinner is releasing a limited-time pack in the in-game story that unlocks the cards and variant art used in the deck. It’s a great way to expand your collection and take inspiration from one of the game’s newest major winners.

Marvel Snap Is Offering A Deal On The Cards That Made Up The Latest Golden Gauntlet Winner

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The Golden Gauntlet tournament has been a regular challenge for Marvel Snap players, with the competition serving as the game’s world tournament. While previous iterations of the Golden Gauntlet have been dominated by some of the game’s biggest names, the winning deck this time around in the 800-player tournament was a free-to-play competitive player known as W, who used a surprisingly unique deck for such high-quality play. While some of Marvel Snap‘s most effective cards can be found in the Series 5 designation, a player known only as W was able to win the tournament with a deck of Series 3 and Series 4 cards.

Considering that those cards are easier to acquire, especially for newer players, the winning deck is all the more impressive. To celebrate the occasion, Marvel Snap has made all the cards used in the deck available for specific purchase from three different Golden Gauntlet packs in the Featured Shop. The offer will end next week on March 17th at 11:00 AM PST, so players looking to fill out their decks with some competitive cards that don’t break the token bank have some interesting cards to pull from.

What Deck Just Won Marvel Snap’s Golden Gauntlet, And How?

The deck that won W the Golden Gauntlet in Marvel Snap is an effectively adaptable one. The deck includes a number of low-cost cards that put emphasis on stalling the opponent’s deck, countering common strategies, and deploying a few well-placed combos. Cosmo keeps On Reveal cards from being a threat, while Shadow King can undo any buffed cards. Master Mold is able to fill the opponent’s hand with junk cards, working in favor of Ronan the Accuser and preventing the low-cost/high-power Maximus from being a boon with his On Reveal. Cable burns through the opponent deck, Supergiant stalls it, and Cannonball/Mercury can take out a powerful enemy card in a single deft move. Even Nightcrawler has a fitting space in the deck, serving as a wildcard that can occupy a space or snag an otherwise inaccessible lane.

It’s a simple deck that has a lot of versatility, overcoming some pretty powerful decks that are considered top-tier in the meta, such as the Mr. Negative deck that the runner-up Movy was using. It’s also important to note that, as explained by the finals announcers KMBEST and ItsGuestGaming, W was able to pull off the victory by having an adaptable deck and utilizing smart plays. However, the adaptable and aggressive nature of W’s deck was also a major factor in the victory. Predicting the opponent’s moves, countering their advantages, and undoing their deck synergy are all good ways to gain an advantage. Marvel Snap is the kind of game where a strong deck is only part of the way to win. It also comes down to clever play, adaptive planning, and the luck of the draw — which is why it’s so exciting to see a free-to-play player take the top spot.