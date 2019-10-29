NBA Live 20 has been cancelled. The project, which was never officially announced, was in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and was expected to release alongside the NBA’s All-Star weekend around February 2020. However, today during its new earnings call, EA revealed the project has been cancelled in favor of letting the team focus on making a next-gen NBA game experience. Further, it sounds like the NBA Live branding will be abandoned completely in favor of a new NBA experience.

“With great support from the NBA and and NBPA, we had been working on an innovative new direction for our game timed with the All-Star weekend — an experience designed around new ways for players to engage, connect, and create through basketball,” reads EA’s statement about the cancellation. “Now, with greater understanding of the new platforms and what they can power — bringing social connection, accessibility, and player creativity to the forefront — we feel we can go so much further with the new design. So, we’ve decided to not ship an NBA Live game in FY20. Instead, we’re expanding our vision for NBA Live, and continuing to work closely with our NBA and NBPA partners on this new project that we’ll share more details on next year.”

As you can see, we’ll hear more details about the next installment sometime next year, which suggests it could launch around the release of next-gen consoles. And from the sounds of it, it may only be for next-gen consoles.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to let me know over there. What do you want to see from the NBA Live series or whatever it winds up being called in the future? Personally, I think EA should give up with competing with NBA 2K and corner the arcadey basketball market with either NBA Street or NBA Jam, but I doubt that will ever happen.