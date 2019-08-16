Here’s When Need for Speed Heat’s Gameplay Will Be Revealed

Yesterday, EA revealed Need for Speed Heat, a brand-new entry in the award-winning and best-selling racing game series that’s coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year in November. However, and rather unfortunately, the reveal trailer was nothing more than a cinematic look at the game, which for a racing title, doesn’t really do much for anyone. That said gameplay is on the way, and thankfully coming pretty soon. More specifically, the game’s first ever gameplay will be revealed next week at Gamescom in Germany.

The news comes way of Geoff Keighley, who will be hosting Gamescom 2019’s opening event this year on August 19, which will feature new reveals and announcements for a variety of titles at the show. How much gameplay we’ll get is unclear. Further, there’s no word if it will be raw gameplay footage or more curated shots. All we know is gameplay will be shown during the show.

Just announced: @ea will debut the first gameplay from @NeedforSpeed Heat during @gamescom Opening Night Live on Monday streaming around the world. pic.twitter.com/80KYRoJ0Cm — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 14, 2019

The show is set to begin on August 19 at 2 p.m. EST. So, if you’re a big Need for Speed fan you’ll want to either check out the show’s livestream or tune in later that day to ComicBook and watch the trailer then. Of course, Need for Speed Heat gameplay won’t be the only reveal at the show, so if new gameplay for it doesn’t tickle your toes that much, it may still be worth tuning into.

Need for Speed Heat is set to release on November 8 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In other recent and related news, EA has confirmed the game will have no loot boxes.

“Need for Speed Heat sends fans to Palm City, a brand-new open world where street racers have gathered to make their names known,” reads an official pitch of the game. “By day, players compete in the Speedhunters Showdown, a sanctioned competition where they earn Bank to customize and upgrade their garage of high-performance cars. At night, players risk it all to build their Rep in underground races where a rogue police task force roams the streets, ready to take racers down and swipe all their earnings. The roads, the risks, and the rides never end in this street racer where a player can roll deep with their crew, build their garage full of hot cars, and make the city their nonstop playground.”