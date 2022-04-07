Need For Speed Insider Shares Release Date Update on New Next-Gen Game

A new Need for Speed game is in development. This isn’t a secret. What’s a secret is when it’s going to release and what platforms it’s going to release. Unfortunately, developer Criterion and publisher EA still have nothing to say about the matter, but we do have a new report about the game that sheds light on both of these things. Better yet, the report comes from a fairly reliable source.

According to Jeff Grubb, via Giant Bomb, the game is on track to release this year or, more specifically, this November. For context, the most recent Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Heat, was released on November 8. So, word of a November release isn’t surprising. What is surprising is word that it’s going to be current-gen only, which is to say, it will skip Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4.

“Need for Speed is still coming this year. That game should be coming in November, and I suppose if you’re a Need for Speed fan who has bought a next-gen console, here’s some good news… it’s next-gen only. They are shifting to next-gen only for it,” said Grubb.

Grubb continued by relaying word that he’s heard the game may be set in Miami and may be more like Need for Speed Underground.

“There are rumors about what the setting is that I’ve heard… It’s hard to pin down if these are for sure or not…. I’ve heard stuff like Miami, which makes me think maybe they’ll go an Underground route. That could be leaps of logic I’m making,” said Grubb, who isn’t as confident in this part of the report.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information. Generally, Grubb is reliable, but he’s also been wrong in the past. As for EA and Criterion, they haven’t said a peep about this report yet and we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story. That said, if this information is accurate, then we should start hearing about the game sooner rather than later.