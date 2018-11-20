NES Controllers For Nintendo Switch Are Shipping Soon

Ever since their introduction a little while back, avid classic gaming fans have been waiting patiently for the NES controllers being made for the Nintendo Switch, to work with the old-school titles being offered through Nintendo Switch Online. And soon, they’ll be able to enjoy them. In fact, we’ve got an idea of just how soon.

A Tweet from Logan Culwell-Block on Twitter suggests, via an email sent from Nintendo, that the NES controllers will be set to ship out on December 12. While that’s not confirmed by the company, that sounds like a rather ideal date — though it’s unknown if they’ll be received in time for Christmas.

The controllers, which are selling here in a two-pack for $59.99 exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members, have the estimated shipping date shown in the email, with expected delivery in 6-10 business days. Thus, the question of whether they’ll arrive in time for Christmas.

The email reads, “Soon you’ll be playing with power!

We’re excited to let you know that your Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers will be shipping soon. Estimated ship date is December 12, 2018.

You will receive a shipping confirmation email when this happens, which will include the tracking number for your package.

Expect delivery in 6-10 business days after it’s shipped.”

So with that deadline a few weeks out, you’ve still got time to place an order for the controllers, which can actually be charged within the Nintendo Switch dock, then slipped out to play your NES favorites. Now, keep in mind that you can’t play other games with them, as they’re specifically made to interact with Nintendo Switch Online.

This is pretty much the only opportunity you’re going to have to get your hands on the controller this year, so if you’re interested in ordering, you can get more details here. Again, keep in mind you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member to take advantage of the deal, though memberships are as cheap as $3.99 (for a month), going up to $19.99 (for a year).

The service itself is pretty cool, and new games are continuously being added, with Metroid available this month and Ninja Gaiden and a few others coming in December. We’ll more than likely see other key additions in 2019.

Nintendo Switch Online is available now.