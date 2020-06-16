Netflix Releases Floor is Lava Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming game show Floor is Lava, hosted by Rutledge Wood (Lost in Transmission, Top Gear), and it looks exactly like the name implies. Contestants must navigate a series of obstacles all while avoiding the floor, which is "lava" in this scenario. The trailer, which shows off several contestants doing exactly that, is wildly delightful and nonsensical in equal measure.

In some ways, Floor is Lava looks like it owes a huge debt of gratitude to previous game shows like Wipeout in that the whole thing seems to be built around not slipping and falling. Also, there's no real "lava" involved, and it would seem to be some sort of dyed water that we hope is easy to wash out and doesn't stain skin. The obstacles largely appear to be recreations of traditional "the floor is lava" objects like couches, curtains, and so on.

In a week where we need more love & laughter, the trailer for my new show #FloorIsLava is live on @netflix now! Show premiers June 19th, so please go check it out & add it to your watch list ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LLrYdskpVd — Rutledge Wood (@RutledgeWood) June 5, 2020

we just announced a new competition series called Floor Is Lava (inspired by the game where kids jump from furniture to furniture) and this picture from the show is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/wNNgEpNRdp — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2020

Here is how Netflix officially describes the upcoming game show:

"Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really."

The first season of Netflix's Floor is Lava is set to release this Friday, June 19th. It is currently unclear just how many episodes it will feature. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix right here.

