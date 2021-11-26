Netflix Surprises Subscribers With Two New Free Games

Netflix has surprised subscribers with not more movies, but two new free games. Earlier this month, Netflix launched Netflix Games, giving subscribers five free mobile games in addition to all the movies it has. Now, it’s added to this tiny library of free games with two more free titles, and like the previous five, these don’t appear to be limited-time offers, but permanent additives for those subscribed to Netflix.

The first of these two free games is Bowling Ballers, available exclusively for Netflix subscribers. Reviews on the App Store and Google Play Store are still coming in, but on the latter is a rating of 4.3 out of 5 across 450 user reviews, and on the former it has a 4.5 rating out of 5 across two user reviews. The other new free game is Asphalt Xtreme, which actually released back in 2016 and was quickly shut down, but has now been revived just for Netflix subscribers. It boats similar user review scores.

Bowling Ballers: “In most endless runners, you want to avoid objects. Bor-ing! Play Bowling Ballers and knock down as many of those pesky pins as possible. Bowling Ballers is a bowling endless runner that includes a level-based mode. Actively hit objects rather than avoid them. Mechanics include skateboarding, flying and more, all with simple, intuitive gameplay.”

Asphalt Xtreme: “Forget everything you know about racing, because all you need here is your instincts, real skill and a fearless desire for speed. You’ll race around sand hills, charge through canyons, drift across the dirt and climb past your opponents to reach the finish line as part of an absolutely extreme racing experience!”

