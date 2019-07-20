The Witcher Showrunner Reveals The Hardest Part of Making The Netflix Series

Today during San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix revealed the first ever trailer of The Witcher, its upcoming TV adaptation of Andrzej Sapokowski’s fantasy book series that has already seen a video game adaptation via CD Projekt Red. Not long after the reveal, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich hopped onto Twitter for a quick AMA, which saw her answer the burning questions of dozens of fans. One of these questions asked the showrunner what has been the hardest part of making the series, to which Hissrich had an interesting answer to.

“The hardest thing — other than the weather during the shoot — was figuring out exactly how to approach the story. There is so much amazing material in the books,” wrote Hissrich on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, The Witcher isn’t the biggest IP in the world — though the video game series did bring it global attention. This could very well change if the Netflix series turns out good, but for now, it’s still not an ubiquitous IP. However, it does have one of the most hardcore and passionate fanbase you’ll find. A fanbase that will go to war for you if you do right by it, but also isn’t easily won over. And so I can imagine approaching the show’s story would also be a difficult process, knowing every little creative decision you make, will be dissected and potentially lambasted.

Elsewhere in the AMA thread, Hissrich teased the show will explore in-between the lines of the books, confirmed Dandelion has an important role in the show, and revealed a variety of interesting tidbits.

You’ll see so much that happens between the lines of the books. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 19, 2019

Jaskier and his gorgeous voice box are very present in the show. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 19, 2019

We’re definitely diving into Yennefer’s past, for one reason: I wanted to know who she was — the complicated and messy and vulnerable and scared girl — before she became the powerful and stunning Yennefer we now know and love. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 19, 2019

Great question! His dry wit is definitely all over the show. Also, Henry is the best grunter I know. His grunts will be everything. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 19, 2019

We hope that this season is completely fulfilling in and of itself, while leaving some juicy threads open for the future. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 19, 2019

The Witcher is poised to release sometime late 2019. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming show, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.