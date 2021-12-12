The Witcher Season 2 Shares New Look at Ciri’s Training

Much like last year, Netflix’s The Witcher is offering “Witchmas” treats this December in addition to the release of Season 2 on December 17th. The first of these, chosen by The Law of Surprise by fans via social media poll, is what appears to be a new look at Ciri’s training while at Kaer Morhen. And if the brief video is anything to go by, the powerful young woman will be getting her share of bruises this coming season.

“Ye of little faith,” The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich stated of the clip on Twitter. “Sometimes you LOVE what The Law of Surprise gives you! Look at this little lion cub, all grown up…” You can check it out for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/witchernetflix/status/1470038228946153477

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix previously announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

Are you excited about the new season of Netflix’s The Witcher? Are you looking forward to seeing more of Ciri’s training when the new season releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!