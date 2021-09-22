The Witcher: Netflix Shares Season 2 TUDUM Tease

Netflix’s The Witcher has released a new teaser video featuring Henry Cavill, Geralt of Rivia himself, revealing… something about the upcoming Season 2 during Netflix’s TUDUM event later this week. In the video, Cavill assures fans that the new season of The Witcher will have plenty of something, but exactly what isn’t revealed. The Witcher and the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin are both included in the lineup for Netflix’s TUDUM fan event, which is set to take place on September 25th.

The virtual livestream for TUDUM is set to begin on that day at 9AM PT/12PM ET, and while there will be a pre-show spotlighting anime and the like prior to that, the various Witcher-related offerings will absolutely be included in the main show alongside series like Arcane, The Umbrella Academy, and Stranger Things.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new teaser for plenty of something or other in The Witcher Season 2 below:

https://twitter.com/witchernetflix/status/1440664810409000978

As noted above, Netflix’s TUDUM event is set for September 25th and will begin on that day at 9AM PT/12PM ET with a pre-show kicking off slightly before that. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now.

The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

Are you excited about the new season of Netflix’s The Witcher? Are you looking forward to whatever Netflix reveals at TUDUM? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!