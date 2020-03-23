The Witcher VFX Breakdown Video Released

Netflix’s The Witcher might have paused filming over coronavirus concerns, but there’s still plenty of material out in the wide world about the first season to check out. For example, did you know visual-effects studio Framestore posted a breakdown of its work on the first season, including, but not limited to, the various VFX used to establish several important locations and fights? The company has shared four minutes and then some of footage of their work, and it’s extremely interesting to see.

You can check out the full video, which was initially uploaded in January, but has been making the rounds this week, below:

“One of Framestore’s main roles on the show was to help establish the look and feeling of The Continent, the world that The Witcher inhabits with a series of digitally enhanced and fully digital environments,” the company’s website states. “As the creative studio’s role grew, it became responsible for the design of several locations including the dark and gritty city of Cintra and the cliff-side fortress of Aretuza and an Elven stronghold. “

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which was recently filming, but has paused due to coronavirus concerns. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast for Season 2 includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.