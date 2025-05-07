New Animal Crossing and Sonic LEGO Sets Added to The Summer 2025 Lineup

LEGO is gearing up for a big slate of Summer 2025 releases, and new Animal Crossing and Sonic the Hedgehog sets will be part of the fun. The Animal Crossing sets cover a few different settings of the latest game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, like Blather’s Museum (77056) and Goldie’s Cozy House (77058). You can also grab the Animal Crossing Creative Houses, a 2 house set you can customize to have your desired Animal Crossing aesthetic.

As for the Sonic sets, Knuckles vs. Dr. Eggman Egg Crusher Mech (77005) brings two powerful foes together for an epic battle, a much needed set for big Sonic fans. The 350 piece toy mech includes an opening cockpit, rotating 6-stud launcher, and a massive spinning claw. Finally, look out for the Team Sonic Command Truck (77006), a game truck with a few added accessories. A breakdown of these Summer 2025 reveals can be found below, and remember, you’ll be able to get your orders in at 12am ET on launch day which, in this case, is August 1st.

LEGO Animal Crossing Goldie’s Cozy House (77058) / 149 pieces / $22.99 / Available August 1, 2025 / See here at LEGO – “Includes a minifigure of an adorable dog, Goldie, and a buildable house containing a bed and a piano. Outside is a picnic table where kids can role-play breakfast time with a croissant, pear and a drink. Other play possibilities are inspired by Goldie’s mailbox and a snail standing on a rock.”

LEGO Animal Crossing Blathers’s Museum Collection (77056) / 543 pieces / $79.99 / Available August 1, 2025 / See here at LEGO – “Recreate the museum from Animal Crossing. Customize the different exhibition areas with different finds. Use a spade to unearth the missing Triceratops tailbone, catch fish for the aquarium and capture butterflies and creepy-crawlies with a net.”

LEGO Animal Crossing Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun (77057) / 814 pieces / $89.99 / Available August 1, 2025 / See here at LEGO – “There are 2 houses to build and furnish, with lots of accessories and customization options. The 2 homes can be arranged next to each other or stacked as a 2-story house. Interchangeable modules for each of the 4 seasons let kids add seasonal accessories, such as snowballs and a snowman, a pumpkin and fall leaves.”

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles vs. Dr. Eggman Egg Crusher Mech (77005) / 350 pieces / $44.99 / Available August 1, 2025 / See here at LEGO – “Includes a hands-on posable toy mech with an opening cockpit, rotating 6-stud launcher, a massive spinning claw and articulated limbs for interactive play. 2 characters, Knuckles the Echidna and Dr. Eggman, are included, plus, a hoverboard, a catapult toy with 2 boulders, 3 Gold Rings and 2 Chaos Emeralds.”

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Team Sonic Command Truck (77006) / 747 pieces / $69.99 / Available August 1, 2025 / See here at LEGO – “Features a gaming truck toy with an opening side, a removable cabin, a stud launcher and a room with a launch function for the ATV. Includes 5 figures – Sonic, Tails, Metal Sonic, Burrobot and Caterkiller.”

