90-Rated PS5 Game Is Free With PlayStation Plus for Limited Time Only

A 90-rated PS5 game is currently free with some tiers of PlayStation Plus, but the window to download it and play it for free is closing soon. The free PS5 game is specifically available to both PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers, but not PS Plus Essential subscribers. Meanwhile, the game can only be played for free until April 21. After this, it will be removed from various PlayStation Plus libraries, leaving PS5 users with no option but to purchase and download the game from the PlayStation Store for $20. The good news is the PS5 game in question is 25 to 35 hours long, on average, which means PS Plus subscribers have plenty of time to start and beat it before April 21.

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PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers specifically have until April 21 to check out Nexon and Mintrocket’s Dave the Diver for free. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is an action-adventure game meets a management game that was released in 2023, and it was one of the best games of its year. This is best evidenced by its 90 on Metacritic, as well as its nomination for Best Independent Game at The Game Awards that year.

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PlayStation Store Fan Favorite

Dave the Diver didn’t just delight critics when it launched back in 2023; it has been impressing consumers ever since as well. To this end, it has a 4.79 out of 5-star rating on the PlayStation Store after nearly 31,000 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 95.8. Suffice to say, PS5 consumers like the game even more than critics.

PS4 Version Also Available

In addition to a PS5 version, a PS4 version is also currently free with PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium until April 21. As for the game itself, it’s a split between two games. In it, you play as Dave, a professional diver. During the day, he explores the ocean looking for fish to feed his hungry patrons at his seaside sushi restaurant by night. This is where the game morphs into a management game.

As noted, Dave the Diver, on average, is 25 to 35 hours long. The bottom of this range represents a mainline playthrough, while the top end incorporates side content. However, completionists will need longer than this range, and will likely put about 50 hours into the free PlayStation Plus game.

Speaking of April and PlayStation Plus, the April PlayStation Plus lineup has yet to be revealed, though this should change next week. In the meantime, the headliner of the lineup has leaked.