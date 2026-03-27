5 Best Gaming Cowboys of All Time (and They’re Not All From Red Dead Redemption)

The “cowboy” is often a romanticized figure in fiction, representing a horse-riding and gun wielding explorer of the Wild West era of the United States in the 1800s. Plenty of games have featured cowboys in a variety of ways, most memorably in Rockstar’s hit series Red Dead Redemption. However, the best cowboys aren’t simply from one or two games, but from many unique titles that express the themes behind the archetype in unique ways.

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Some cowboys are outlaws, others sheriffs of small towns, while some could just be simply explorers searching for prosperity in the wilderness of unsettled civilization. Most cowboys are defined by their look, usually a wide hat and using a revolver or pistol of some type as a weapon. Although not every cowboy has to get in a duel to prove their status, their iconic features usually are very similar, despite the difference in motivations or personality.

5. Erron Black (Mortal Kombat)

Mortal Kombat‘s Erron Black is the textbook example of a cowboy within a fighting game, with skills tied to his affiliation with the Black Dragon crime syndicate. Originally a mercenary to Outworld, Erron Black is a fighter pulled from history into the alternate realm, becoming a protector of Kotal Kahn after Shao Khan’s death. Much like how cowboys explored the Wild West and crafted tools of survival from its harsh landscapes, Erron Black’s knowledge of Outworld helped create his arsenal to fight gods, ninjas, martial artists, and more.

Erron Black wields dual pistols to fight, but later iterations also showed him using a hunting rifle to attack enemies from afar. This character uses a variety of traps, such as vials of acid and caltrops, to disrupt his foes and prevent them from gaining momentum. Erron Black is a fighter who always wants to get the drop on his opponent, much like a gunslinger firing the first shot in a duel. As someone who can bounce bullets off coins, Erron Black is the epitome of a flashy, stereotypical cowboy, with supernatural flair that makes him incredibly memorable.

4. Cole Cassidy (Overwatch)

When it comes to stellar hero shooter games, Cole Cassidy (formerly known as McCree) from Overwatch is foundational to that title’s success. The heavy revolver of Cassidy combines with a cowboy look straight out of The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly and other classic Western movies. The poncho Cassidy wears is even a reference to The Man With No Name, the Clint Eastwood portrayed protagonist of many Western films foundational to the genre’s popularity.

With a classic cowboy hat, Cassidy charges into battle with precision and a “deadeye” accuracy that becomes lethal when he uses his Ultimate ability. “It’s High Noon” has become a very recognizable phrase in gaming, due in no small part to Cassidy’s influence. In many ways, other cowboys in FPS games or hero shooters always draw comparisons to Overwatch‘s core roster gunslinger. The suave nature of Cassidy also creates an impactful cowboy, showcasing an underrated trope tied to how charming the archetype can be.

3. John Marston (Red Dead Redemption)

Despite games having a wide collection of cool cowboys, it’s unavoidable to talk about the role without mentioning Red Dead Redemption in some way. John Marston is Rockstar’s first Wild West protagonist, but he does anything but follow the expectations surrounding a cowboy. As the former member of an outlaw group, John’s journey in the first Red Dead Redemption is to track down former members of his previous gang for the government, mainly against his own wishes.

This reluctant mission reveals more and more about John’s personality, culminating into a hearbreaking finale at the end of the story. In many ways, John Marston represents the tragic ending to the Wild West era, as someone whose past caught up to him in the worst way possible. However, despite this tragedy, John’s choices are still impactful with the characters he meets. The layered complexity to John crafts a likeable cowboy, whose charm and skills fit the archetype well while adding some excellent layers of nuance.

2. John Cooper (Desperados)

John Cooper is the primary character that drives the entire Desperados series, acting less like Clint Eastwood and more like John Wayne as a game-based cowboy. At first, this character doesn’t seem quite as iconic, sporting the traditional long coat, big hat, and twin pistols you’d expect from a cowboy. Yet, John Cooper’s role is far less honorable than his appearance might suggest, as he is no saint in the Wild West he finds himself in. Rather, he acts as a bounty hunter, sacrificing honor for a grit that gets him out of tough scraps.

The stealth-action gameplay from this series is different from Red Dead Redemption‘s open world or action-adventure, helping John Cooper stand out even more. Strategic combat shows Cooper’s smarts, with isometric tactics encouraging you to distract enemies and sneak around rather than have confrontational duels. Almost like a ninja from different games rather than a cowboy, Cooper’s unorthodox approach with his team injects a level of intelligence that most in his role never get the chance to fully express.

1. Arthur Morgan (Red Dead Redemption 2)

Even with other cowboys helping refine the archetype in games, there’s no one better in that role than Red Dead Redemption 2‘s Arthur Morgan. As the second-in-command over an outlaw gang, Arthur’s immediately has authority in the story, representing an established figure that defines the rough nature of the Wild West. Arthur’s story is about the fall of his group, but it is enriched through a deeply personal tale about regrets, honor, and relationships you forge as you play.

Arthur’s tale is defined by player actions, with choices compiling into a path of high or low honor by the time the credits roll. This adds a personal layer to every moment in Arthur’s story, making each moment feel like a connected and important piece. With the collapse of ideas of wild freedom, Arthur is also a narrative about the dying idea of the cowboy itself, and how the reckless nature of that role conflicts with the establishment of regulated civilization at the time period where cowboys were prevalent.

Each side quest, main mission, or extra task you pursue as Arthur reveals more and more about his personality, manifesting as a cruel outlaw or a helpful wanderer with heavy responsibilities either way. The sheer emotional depth of Arthur Morgan’s story in Red Dead Redemption 2 easily creates one of the best cowboy characters ever depicted, not just from games, but from media as a whole.

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