New Arkham Knight and Injustice 2 DC Multiverse Figure Pre-Orders Drop From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys continues their onslaught of DC Multiverse releases with three new figures from the Batman: Arkham Knight and Injustice 2 video games. The lineup includes Green Arrow and Reverse Flash from Injustice 2 alongside The Arkham Knight. Details about each new figure and where to pre-order them can be found below.

Batman: Arkham Knight The Arkham Knight Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: The Arkham Knight 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features up to 22 points of articulation and a range of accessories. These accessories include 2x smoke grenades, a grapple launcher, a base, and a collectible art card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Besides the discovery of a militia training facility in South America, virtually nothing is known of the Arkham Knight until his arrival in Gotham City where he quickly earned himself a fearless reputation amongst the city’s leading criminals. Working together with Scarecrow, he has sworn to destroy Batman and will stop at nothing until he is defeated.”

Injustice 2 Reverse-Flash Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: The Injustice 2 Reverse-Flash 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features up to 22 moving parts, 3x attachable Speed Force lightning pieces, a base, and an art card.

“Obsessed with uncovering the secret of super-speed, a scientist from the 25th century named Professor Eobard Thawne traveled back in time to meet his idol, The Flash. However, when he learned the he was destined to become a villain and die at the hands of the Scarlett Speedster, Thawne went insane and became Reverse-Flash. The Reverse-Flash harnesses the power of the Negative Speed Force, which grants him many of the same superpowers as the Flash, but also allows him to travel through time. He often uses this ability to wreak havoc on the timestream and torment The Flash.”

Injustice 2 Green Arrow Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: The Injustice 2 Green Arrow 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features up to 22 moving parts, a bow, quiver, arrows, a base, and an art card.

“It’s been a hard traveled road of the emerald archer, as this Earth’s Oliver Queen gave his life in the fight against the Regime. Now as an alternative Ollie steps in to honor that sacrifice, he will join his wife Black Canary in Batman’s crusade to set things right.”

You can keep up with the all of the latest McFarlane Toys releases right here.