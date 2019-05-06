Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok Story, Gameplay, and Release Details Reportedly Leaked

UPDATE: The images attached to the leak mentioned in this article have been proven fake, which likely means the information that accompanies them is fake and inaccurate as well. There’s a slither of a chance that some or all of the information is still valid, but at this point it seems unlikely.

Last month, Ubisoft teased that the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed series will bring players to the land of the Vikings. Then, not long after, a report from a reliable source surfaced that reaffirmed this, confirming that the next Assassin’s Creed, codenamed Kingdom, is indeed Vikings-themed, and is coming in 2020. That said, following all of this up this month is a massive leak that claims to have the first story and gameplay details on the game, which the leak alleges is called Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok, and will be a cross-gen release in 2020, meaning it will come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the next Xbox.

In the game you reportedly play the main ally of Ragnar Lodbrok, and aid in the formation of the Great Heathen Army. You will explore multiple kingdoms that comprise a massive map of Great Britain, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. From here, each kingdom is split into regions that can all hold settlements, which have some level of customization and in-game economy systems. With the settlements comes large scale conquest battles, which can be use to weaken enemy holds on regions or advance the story.

The leak notes that eventually players will become an assassin and use a hidden blade, but it sounds like that doesn’t come for a little bit. Beyond this, the game is said to be more focused on exploration, which is partially driven by the quest for better loot. Further, there’s a larger emphasis being put on build and armor usage, which makes sense if exploration is loot driven. Because of this, players will be able to change outfits whenever they want, which can speed up or slow down their notoriety and stop Sheriffs from coming after you.

Being that it’s Vikings, ship combat is returning, but will be toned down to focus more on exploration. Meanwhile, the RPG mechanics and Eagle mechanics from previous games are also back, as ic co-op, which can be used for almost all side quests and world exploration, but not main missions.

In development by Ubisoft Montreal, the 2020 new entry will apparently be less first civilization lore heavy than Odyssey. Meanwhile, Iceland DLC is already in the works.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. The source is 4chan (via RE), which is known for housing fake leaks all the time. That said, the information is pretty extensive, and the post also includes some photos of early development footage, which suggests it’s legit.

