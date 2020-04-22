Rumor: Assassin's Creed 2020 Release Window, Reveal Date, and More Details Revealed

A new rumor has surfaced with some major -- and alleged -- details about the next Assassin's Creed game, which is rumored to release sometime this year via the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. The rumor, which comes way of YouTuber and streamer Jonathan, reveals many alleged details about the new entry in the long-running and popular series, such as its release window, reveal, setting, and more.

According to the rumor, the game will not be called "Kingdom" or "Ragnarok," names that have been dropped by previous rumors. Further, apparently fans of the series won't have to settle for rumors and "leaks" for much longer, because Ubisoft is preparing to reveal the game late April or early May. Meanwhile, like previous rumors have suggested, the title is allegedly still slated to release sometime later this year.

Moving past these broader, salient details, the rumor alleges the game will once again let players choose between a male and female character, but it sounds like the latter will be the more canon of the two, or at least the one in the majority of marketing.

Meanwhile, the rumor also claims the game will take players to the land of the Vikings, but Scandinavia won't be the only territory in the game. Coupling what sounds like a larger open-world will be the return of even more RPG elements than the previous two entries, Origins and Odyssey, which really began the process of turning the series more into a RPG.

In addition to the return of RPG elements will be lots of supernatural content, which makes sense given that it's a Vikings game. That said, much of this supernatural content will be related to the First Civilization.

Lastly, the rumor notes that there will be no co-op in the game, a feature some fans have been asking for with the past few installments.

Of course, all of these details should be taken with a major grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it's all correct, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this latest leak. In fact, it hasn't even confirmed a new Assassin's Creed is in development, at least not yet.

