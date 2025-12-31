New Battlefield 6 “Bonus” Battle Pass Is Impossible to Complete Without Spending Money

Cosmetic rewards in Battlefield 6 are plentiful in the game’s Battle Pass, but they take a huge grind to earn through basic gameplay. Many players skip that grind by purchasing Battlefield Pro, a version of the Battle Pass that gives you more XP, multiple tier skips, and other even a “bonus” set of rewards to get. However, a fatal flaw with the Bonus Path makes it impossible for players to collect everything in it without pulling out their wallets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The BF Pro version of the Battle Pass has recently made a new Bonus Path available, but only for around a single week. Until Monday, January 5, 2026, players will have an incredibly limited amount of time to earn Bonus Path points, which are the only in-game currency that can unlock items in the Bonus Path. For the select few who have access to the Bonus Path, this might be an aggravatingly small window.

There Aren’t Enough Chances To Earn Bonus Path Items

The main problem that comes with the Bonus Path is how long it takes to actually complete it. To break down its reward structure, you need 100 Bonus Path points to reach all 10 tiers featured in the BF Pro Pass’ extra content. Bonus points are collected through multiple sources, but even all of them combined don’t offer enough to help you go through the Bonus Path quickly.

Weekly challenges offered through the game, such as getting vehicle kills, capturing objectives, playing in specific modes, and so on, are all places where Bonus Path points are gifted for their completion. Yet, based on the current rewards being offered, players will only be able to earn around 30 Bonus Path points if they do every weekly mission possible.

Since it costs 10 Bonus Path points to get through one tier of the extra Battle Pass, players are only able to get through a third of it before being forced to stop. Thirty points is hardly enough to unlock all the bonus items, especially when you run out of weekly challenges to do before the Bonus Path expires. With no way to cheat this Battlefield 6 system, it makes it very difficult for those who bought the BF Pro version of the Battle Pass to get everything they paid for.

Buying Tier Skips Is Required To Get Everything

Since you’re only able to get a handful of Bonus Path points, the only way to get through the rest of the rewards in time is to buy tier skips. Manually purchasing points wouldn’t be needed, if the Bonus Path was available for long enough for weekly challenges to reset. That being said, the incredibly small time frame players have to claim the Bonus Path’s rewards makes spending money the only real way to get every exclusive cosmetic.

This confusing plan for Battlefield 6 is somewhat baffling, a sentiment shared by many players who are recognizing how much the Bonus Path is steered toward additional payments. As you can see in a Reddit post below, some players have been discouraged enough by the Bonus Path to swear off buying another Battle Pass in future seasons of the game itself.

The only way players could get everything in the Bonus Path is if they hadn’t completed multiple weekly challenges before this new pass started. Stacking up weekly challenges up until the new Bonus Path launched would let players complete objectives for the right points, but it’s doubtful that anyone had the foresight to know they needed to “save” their weekly goals. You can’t even earn XP to gain points for the Bonus Path, even though that feature is present in the normal Battle Pass

The Bonus Path’s Forced Monetization Might Be The Final Straw For Some Players

The number of BF coins required for the Bonus Path isn’t necessarily the problem, but more likely the time limit on it. While an official post from the Battlefield 6 development team confirms the lack of in-game available points are due to a bug tied to an alleged extra holiday challenge, any fix might come far too late. Even if players are given another opportunity to access the Bonus Path at another time through a patch or update, the ill will created from it now has already turned things sour.

Even for players who can get everything, the rewards themselves are somewhat lackluster. The cosmetic items don’t seem to be more desirable in the Bonus Path compared to normal Battle Pass, which is easier to get through from the initial BF Pro purchase. Overall, this limitation is likely to prevent players from even attempting to get through the Bonus Path, at least beyond the first three tiers.

Without any FOMO tied to the Bonus Path, Battlefield 6‘s push for players to buy it through real money has a high chance to fall flat. The number of frustrations tied to the Bonus Path might turn it into an impossible goal for any player, especially for ones who try to collect every in-game reward by just grinding with their friends.

Are you going to spend money on the Battlefield 6 BF Pro Bonus Path Battle Pass? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!