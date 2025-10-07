Battlefield 6 Devs Respond to Most Requested Features

Battlefield 6 hears the pleas for a variety of content that is missing from the game at launch. The Battlefield franchise has been around for over 20 years now and as a result, the franchise has had a ton of different ideas that have come and gone. The franchise has evolved and devolved, but after Battlefield 2042, the teams behind the series are trying to get back to the roots. With Battlefield 6, players will get an all-out warfare experience with jets, tanks, helicopters, and much more. It’s a big return to the cinematic, explosive gameplay that fans have longed for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, launch is just the beginning of this journey. Battlefield 6 has already revealed its post-launch roadmap for the first season of content which will include two new maps, a plethora of weapons, and more. It ensures that fans won’t have to wait long for new content and that there will be a reason to keep coming back to the game on a monthly basis. It’s Battlefield 6‘s way of staying competitive, but this roadmap hasn’t totally addressed everything fans want to see in the game. There are Battlefield staples missing from Battlefield 6 and fans are wondering if and when we will see those things return.

Battlefield 6 Teases Little Birds, Naval Warfare, and More

battlefield 6

In a new community update just prior to launch, Battlefield Studios took a moment to let fans know that they’re being heard. Players really want to see little bird helicopters, naval warfare, platoons, and more return to the game. Platoons are a clan-like system in Battlefield that allows big groups of players to be united with special emblems and signifiers. Ultimately, it seems like these things are in the works or at the very least in consideration for Battlefield 6 in a post-launch update.

“There is much more to look forward to beyond our Seasons as our team continues reviewing Battlefield Labs data, player feedback, and ideating on completely new ideas for the future, starting with an exciting new Battlefield take on Battle Royale,” said the studio. “Separately, requests for naval warfare have not gone unnoticed, nor have the calls for a certain fan-favorite little helicopter, platoons, and more.”

Battlefield 6 fans have also hoped to see a return to levolution, the big map-changing feature introduced in Battlefield 4. Players could physically shape maps by collapsing giant skyscrapers, breaking dams to flood the map, and much more. Battlefield 6 has pulled back on that to a degree, but the developers recently told ComicBook that they hear fans on this as well and aren’t ruling out a return to it at a later date.

Battlefield 6‘s battle royale is rumored to launch at the end of October, but we have yet to see if that will happen. It could be something that Battlefield Studios is holding as a surprise and will be announced after launch to not overshadow the core game. Regardless, it seems like it’s really close to release and fans probably won’t have to wait too long to play it.

What features do you want to see added to Battlefield 6? Let me know in the comments.