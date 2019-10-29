Next-Gen Battlefield Release Window Revealed

Today during its new financial call, EA confirmed that a new Battlefield for PS5, Xbox Scarlett, and PC is in development and will release sometime during Fiscal Year 2022. In other words, the game will arrive sometime between April 2021 and March 2022. That said, knowing when Battlefield games release, you’d assume this mean the next-gen Battlefield will hit sometime fall 2021. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word on platforms specifically, but if the game is hitting in 2021 or 2022 that means it will be hitting PS5 and Xbox Scarlett. Of course, it could also still come to PS4 and Xbox One, but this will certainly be built for the next-gen consoles.

Beyond the release window, no further details were divulged, and that presumably won’t change anytime soon with the game as far out as it is. In fact, we probably won’t hear about the game until spring 2021. So, if you’re a Battlefield fan, you’re stuck playing Battlefield 1 or Battlefield V for awhile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, Battlefield has been on a slight downwards trajectory over the past couple installments. While Battlefield 1 sold well, it created a lot of controversy, and failed to make a huge impact beyond release. Meanwhile, Battlefield V didn’t sell well compared to previous installments and continued the series’ controversial steak. In other words, the series isn’t in a great place right now, especially when compared to how prominent it used to be. So, it’s no surprise that EA is slowing down the series down and making sure the leap to next-gen is a proper one. Further, with Apex Legends as big as it is, there’s no pressure to have a big shooter on the market. In fact, during the same earnings call, EA notes 2020 is going to be a big year for the battle royale game.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to let me know over there or to just talk about all things gaming. What do you want to see the next installment from Battlefield? Can it get back to its glory days or has EA damaged the brand too much?