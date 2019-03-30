New ‘Bully 2’ Announcement Could Be Coming Soon Following Recent Pinewood Studios Casting (UPDATE)

Update #1: Our own Tyler Fisher heard back from Jessica Jefferies with the following statement regarding the separate casting mentioned below: “I’m not casting this project and the completed casting back in October was not for Bully 2.”

Following our previous coverage that a Rockstar Games dev seemingly confirmed Bully 2, new evidence has arrived about the potential sequel. Apparently a recent casting call over at UK Pinewood Studios raises a few key flags for the Rockstar IP, flaming those rumor flames once more.

According to a recent report from RockstarIntel, the alleged casting director has seven major casting calls out for a “new unannounced video game title with a leading UK games developer.” The castings are also reportedly being headed by Jessica Jefferies, and so far it does seem to fit the Rockstar IP MO.

Among the list of characters they are looking to cast includes a few “college professors” as well as a plethora of teenager and young adult roles. Naturally, there are no dead giveaways like character names to protect from irrefutable leaks but the tagline “Mild violence and profanity will be used in scenes with the young performer. The project itself is a thriller/drama and all scenes with the young performer will be handled with sensitivity” makes it hard to ignore.

We have reached out to both the studio and Rockstar for comment.

Like with all rumors, take this with a grain of salt. Though it does fit the Rockstar IP, it’s also very possible that it could be a different game all together. We have no concrete proof other than a simple casting call description and some digging into the studio itself, but it does look promising for those that are hoping for a continuation following cancellation scares.

